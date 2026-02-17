Reputation House has recorded AED 24 million in revenue (approximately $6.56 million), marking continued strategic growth and reinforcing its transformation from a traditional reputation management agency into a fully integrated technology-driven risk control platform. The company’s revenue has rocketed by 60%, compared to the annual revenue in 2024 which was AED 15 million ($4.1 million).

In 2025, Reputation House became the most awarded company in the field in the UAE with 6 international business awards in thirteen prestigious categories. The most notable are the following:

2025 Stevie® American Business Awards

Innovation of the Year (Business Services Industries)

Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (Up to 100 Employees)

Best Data Tools & Platforms

Great Employers Award 2025

Engagement/Happiness Team of the Year

HackerNoon Startup of the Year

#3 among all startups based in Dubai

#4 globally in the Trending Analytics Startups category

#8 globally in the Trending Marketing Startups category

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business 2025

Female Executive of the Year in Europe, the Middle East & Africa

Women-Led Tech Scale-Up of the Year

“The modern market is no longer asking how to improve reputation – it is asking how to protect brands from digital risk. And the reason for that is simple – reputation is directly linked to compliance exposure, investment decisions, regulatory perception, and overall business stability. In response to this shift, we moved beyond traditional reputation management and repositioned Reputation House as a fully integrated technology platform. This transformation allowed us to consolidate digital security services and reputational risk management into a single ecosystem designed for companies and brands operating at a high level of influence. We enable businesses to manage risks, grow sustainably and securely in the digital environment by combining data intelligence, predictive analytics, and proprietary IT development,” said Kristina Shinkareva, Chief Operating Officer of Reputation House.

Reputation House continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in digital risk protection, remaining steadfast in its commitment to empowering individuals, businesses, and governments to shape positive digital narratives and succeed in the digital age.

About Reputation House:

Reputation House is a technologically integrated platform that has consolidated digital security services and reputational risk management into a unified ecosystem for high-impact companies and influential brands. The platform combines data intelligence, forecasting capabilities, and proprietary IT development to ensure businesses growth and development.