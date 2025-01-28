Positive performance and growth for the fiscal year 2024 have been declared by Reputation House, one of the leading reputation management agencies in the UAE. The agency’s revenue has rocketed by 300%, reaching $4.1 million (~Dh15 million) this year. Last year, the annual revenue reached $1.3 million (Dh4.8 million).

The agency has demonstrated success in providing reputation management services across the Middle East and North Africa, the USA, and European markets. Most clients (approximately 70%) came from the corporate sector, followed by high-profile individuals and personal brands, which accounted for 20%. The remaining 10% comprised industries such as financial institutions, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and service agencies. In 2024, the agency also secured contracts with representatives from government organizations in five countries.

In 2024, Reputation House became the most titled reputation agency in the UAE with 5 international business awards in eight prestigious categories, including the following:

American Business Awards (Stevie® Award):

Gold Stevie® Award for the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its Reputation House App

Silver Stevie® Award for the Innovation of the Year for Business Service Industries

Globee® Awards for American Business:

Gold Globee® Award for Customer Insights Achievement (Use of AI)

World Business Outlook Awards:

Most Trusted Online Reputation Agency UAE 2024

Best One-stop Online Reputation Management Solutions Provider UAE 2024

Africa Fintech Forum Awards:

The Most Innovative Customer Service Technology of the Year

Best Data Analytics Platform

Global Recognition Award 2024:

Award for remarkable achievements in the field of online reputation management.

"For Reputation House, 2024 was a year of transformation. Our standing as a leader in reputation management has been confirmed by our dedication to innovation and providing outstanding outcomes for our clients. We are committed to helping companies everywhere establish credibility and trust in the digital era as we enter new markets and cultivate strategic alliances," says Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.

Reputation House continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in online reputation management, remaining steadfast in its commitment to empowering individuals, businesses, and governments to shape positive digital narratives and succeed in the digital age.

Reputation House is well-known for its innovative use of AI and digital tools, making it a leading company on the online reputation market. The company specializes in providing businesses and individuals with solutions to protect, enhance, and manage their digital reputations. Its services include advanced organization reputation management, digital PR, SERM, and analytics, providing a comprehensive, one-stop solution for clients looking to maintain a strong online presence. With a proven track record of success, Reputation House has become a trusted partner for clients across a range of industries not only in the UAE but globally.

To learn more about Reputation House, visit: www.reputation.house