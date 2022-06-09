The ‘Repton Passport’ will house students’ official academic and extra-curricular journey from FS1 to Year 13, in a shareable, digital format powered by blockchain technology developed by EduChain Inc.

This year, in partnership with Niftify™, our Y6, IB2 and IGCSE Reptonians will receive personalised and animated NFTs with their Repton Passport designed by artist, Dina Fawakhiri.

Dubai: The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE has partnered with EduChain Inc., the Canadian based EdTech innovators, to create the region’s first K-12 blockchain-secured multimedia digital portfolio, Repton Passport. Students and alumni from the three Repton schools in the UAE – Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi – will be able to safely receive, manage and share their academic and extra-curricular accomplishments via unique links, multiple platforms and social media.

Aligning with the UAE’s 50-Year charter to build a central education file for every citizen, the Repton Passport aims to archive every Reptonian’s school journey with a centralised collection of academic records, including transcripts, certifications, class pictures, awards and extra-curricular portfolios. In addition to the academic documents, Repton Passport creates a digital memory of student journeys and life lessons learnt. Students and alumni will be able to look back at their learning journey with pictures of proud moments, memorable experiences, meaningful friendships and personal videos from their teachers who nurtured and inspired them over the years.

The 2022 graduating IB2, IGCSE, and Year 6 cohorts from the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, will receive their personalised Repton Passports at the end of the academic year, with their learning journeys at Repton carefully catalogued.

David Cook, Chief Education Officer for the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE and Headmaster of Repton School Dubai comments, “We are excited to gift Reptonians a permanent digital record of their unique life story while with Repton Family of Schools, providing them with the opportunity to revisit their very own digital time-capsule as young adults at Repton. The Repton Passport is a collection of meaningful journeys, encounters and experiences that shaped Reptonians’ characters and will provide them the tools to access their future success. As we celebrate our 15th year anniversary at Repton Dubai, we are proud to have several graduating students who have stayed with us since they joined at 3 years old. In an increasingly digital world, we hope this new platform will support Reptonians in actively pursuing potential future opportunities, while at the same time maintaining the safety and security of their credentials. We are very pleased to work with EduChain Inc. to provide our students with a seamless digital solution that they can use Post-16 when applying to universities and prospective career opportunities.”

As publishers of the system, the Repton schools securely design, issue and manage official digital records for their students, including diplomas, letters, certificates, transcripts and other documents. Students can access their own Repton Passports, where they receive, store and manage their credentials, and easily share records for university, job applications and other opportunities. EduChain Inc. applications operate on top of an institutional blockchain network to ensure the security and verifiability of all issued records.

EduChain Inc. is the trusted blockchain provider for top universities in the country such as Zayed University, Khalifa University and University of Sharjah, and has received various awards and recognition from Mubadala, CNN, Dubai Future Foundation and more.

Gary Liang, Director of Educhain Inc. says: "We are proud to work with the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE to offer students a secure one-stop solution for their academic certifications. Our blockchain network is built on Hyperledger Fabric as a tamper-proof verification layer to independently store and verify the origin and legitimacy of data and records. With the Repton Passport, students can look back on their academic journey at Repton and trust that their documents will be safely secured."

To commemorate the launch of the Repton Passport, Dina Fawakhiri, the Dubai and Amman based artist joined the milestone project to conceptualise a unique digital art piece that will be gifted to each student when receiving their digital passports. Dina specializes in Arabic children's books and contemporary Arabic calligraphy, with art being sold at Crate&Barrel and at Bloomingdale’s Middle East as part of her collaboration with Silsal. She has previously collaborated with UNICEF and Swatch, and has created a t-shirt capsule with Sauce Dubai, and participated in Amman Design Week as both Artist and Mentor.

Commenting on the collaboration, Fawakhiri says, “It is a privilege to work with the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE to create this special art piece, which represents the students and their journey through school. The digital artwork is inspired by the Repton emblem and the Reptonian values of creating sustainable leaders of the future. Highlighting student journeys through school and beyond graduation, the flag represents the end goal and student achievements, while the sun glowing from behind symbolizes a new day.”

Niftify™, an easy-to-use and compliance-first NFT platform, is partnering with the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE to mint the animated Non-Fungible Token (NFT). Students receiving their Repton Passports by Term 3 this year will also receive their unique NFTs.

“At The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, we want our community of students to immerse themselves in Web3.0, spark their creativity by introducing them to the world of NFTs, and to be part of the future today,” David concluded.

Starting from the 2022-2023 academic year, the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE will be the first in the world to offer the blockchain-secured multimedia digital portfolio, Repton Passport, to all student's past, present, and future, covering Reptonians from FS1 to Year 13 as well as alumni.

-Ends-

About Educhain Inc.

Educhain is a digital platform that enables instant issuance and authentication of digital records for schools, institutions, corporates, and governments. Its flagship solution enables academic institutions to issue official academic credentials digitally and automate their verification. It brings control over records into the hands of the registrar, and control over who views academic records into the hands of the student. In the process, it eliminates admin costs and processing times for institutions, while creating new revenue streams. The platform brings about a paradigm shift in the way credentials can be managed, disrupting incumbent intermediaries and creating value for institutions, students, and employers.

About Niftify™

Niftify™ is an NFT e-commerce platform that enables anyone to launch a compliant NFT store or marketplace from the comfort of their own domain. Niftify™ envisions a future in which creators connect directly with their fans. We’ve built a fully compliant platform to create, buy, sell and swap NFTs, layering complex metadata for smart tracking. We believe that the experience of buying collectibles should delight as much as the work itself. That’s why we’ve created a user-friendly marketplace to facilitate users to automate digital to physical redemptions.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, part of Evolvence Knowledge Investments (EKI), was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. Repton School Abu Dhabi is the partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields. Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool, and in 2021 – 2022 academic year was rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities. The school offers both the IGCSE and A-level curricula and has been consistently rated ‘Very Good’ by ADEK since 2015.

About Repton Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged three to 18. Foremarke School Dubai, soon to be known as Repton Al Barsha, is part of Evolvence Knowledge Investments (EKI) and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2013 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child.

The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum and is designed to meet the rigorous standards expected for 11+ and Common Entrance examinations. Repton Al Barsha promotes inclusivity of both children with special needs and gifted students.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. Since 2018, Repton Al Barsha has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups.

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, part of Evolvence Knowledge Investments (EKI), opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields. Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as “Outstanding” by KHDA inspections and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the IGCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme and the A-Levels curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students and families, by either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option.

Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region

