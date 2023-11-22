Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer won title of “the most trusted real estate developer” in the United Arab Emirates for the year 2023, by the International Business Magazine. The award will consolidate the company’s leading position in the real estate market.

Reportage Properties portfolio includes 28 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

Reportage Properties execute all their projects according to the specified schedule, which enhances investors’ confidence in the company’s work style.

Reportage Properties revealed recently that they handed over of the Oasis 2 project in Masdar City, which includes about 304 residential units.

During the year 2022, the company succeeded in handing over 3 real estate projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as “Al Raha Lofts 1” project was delivered in the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi, and the “Oasis Residence 1” in Masdar City.

They also completed the first phase of The “Rukan Lofts” project, which the company is developing in the “Dubailand” area in cooperation with the “Continental Investment”.

The construction works in all “Reportage Properties” under construction projects, are witnessing remarkable progress, as 85% of the “Al Maria Vista 1” project has been completed, about 20% of the “Al Maria Vista 2” project, on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, in addition to 40% of the “Diva” project , on Yas Island, and 94% of “The Gate” project in Masdar City.

In Dubai, 75% of the Alexis Tower and 92% of the Rukan Tower have been completed.

“Reportage Properies” winning the Most Trusted Real Estate Developer Award comes as a culmination of the company’s pioneering career in the real estate sector in the region, as they won three awards last year at the Arab Real Estate Awards 2022-2023, in the Arab and African regions, which is considered one of the most important awards in the region.

As part of the International Real Estate Awards, the “Al Maria Vista 2” project won the “Best High-Rise Residential Project” and “Best 5-Star High-Rise Residential Project” awards.

The “Al Raha Lofts” project also won the “Best Residential Project “ in the category of “above 20 units” residential projects .

The “Silvana” project, which Reportage is currently developing in the Bahçeşehir district of Istanbul, Turkey, won this year the European Real Estate Award as the best townhouse community. This award came after the project was evaluated by a committee of experts specialized in real estate development who evaluate thousands of projects annually.