Jeddah: In line with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the recommendation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Saudia Group continues to operate dedicated flights to support the return of pilgrims from the Islamic Republic of Iran. These efforts are carried out in close coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, ensuring the delivery of all necessary services for a safe and smooth return to their homeland.

Daily flights operated by Saudia and flyadeal depart from the Hajj and Umrah Terminal Complex at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. As part of this operation, approximately 3,900 pilgrims are transported each day, with 2,700 pilgrims traveling to Arar airport in Saudi Arabia and coordination is underway to transport 1,200 pilgrims daily to Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman.

Saudia Group’s coordinated return operations have been conducted under close supervision of senior officials, who were present on-site to ensure smooth departures. This level of engagement reflects the Kingdom’s deep-rooted commitment to serving pilgrims with excellence, providing care, hospitality, and operational efficiency at every step of their journey.

