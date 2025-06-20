Cairo - The Egyptians for Investment and Urban Development Company’s board agreed, on 18 June, to increase the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 165 million from EGP 150 million.

The EGX-listed firm will distribute 15 million bonus shares to 150 million shareholders, reflecting a ratio of one bonus share for every ten shares held, according to a bourse statement.

The transaction will be funded from retained earnings of EGP 17.53 million, with EGP 749,865 allocated as a 5% legal reserve, leaving EGP 16.78 million available for distribution.

