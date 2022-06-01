Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer , announced a special sales day next Sunday, 5 June, at the Westin Dubai Marina and Resort, Mina Seyahi Beach. The event includes launching their new project "Verdana", located within the Dubai Investments Park, with prices starting from Dhs1.7m.

The launch of the "Verdana" project comes after the strong demand for the "Rukan Lofts" project, which was launched by the company about two years ago in the Dubailand area, and recorded a noticeable rise in demand.

The new event on Sunday, includes many special offers and discounts.

The “Verdana” project consists of 305 townhouses of 4 rooms and a maid room, with areas ranging from 2,772 to 3,394 square feet.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO , confirmed that the company's strong performance reinforces their plans to launch more new projects that meet the requirements of various segments of buyers, and provide various options for buyers wishing to purchase real estate units in Dubai.

He stressed that the real estate market in the UAE encourages the launch of new projects, in light of the strong demand for quality projects, which are characterized by the availability of various services and attractive facilities. He said that Dubai market was active in the recent weeks increase with increase in demand for housing units , in line with the success of " Dubai Expo 2020".

Suleiman pointed out that the "Verdana" project extends over an area of ​​500,000 square feet, and includes many facilities and services such as swimming pools, a gym, private parking for each unit, and spacious green landscape.

The specifications of the units also include private balconies according to the unit's plan, built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, a wash room, a high ceiling living room, a private parking and entrance, kitchen cabinets, and shaded seating areas. Every bedroom is provided with a private bathroom.

Suleiman expected strong demand for "Verdana" project units, thanks to the distinguished location being close to many of the facilities and distinguished areas in Dubai.

