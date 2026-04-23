Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Rently, a rental technology platform in the UAE, continues to expand its footprint in the UAE, streamlining how rent is paid by enabling flexible monthly payments for tenants while supporting structured and timely payouts to landlords. Rently is designed for a rapidly evolving rental market, where changing rental costs and payment structures are driving demand for more efficient, digital-first solutions.

Rently sits at the intersection of payments, property management and tenant services, enabling tenants to pay rent in manageable monthly payments while ensuring landlords receive payments according to their preferred schedule. The platform reduces operational roadblocks for property managers and provides secure, compliant and seamless digital solutions.

It supports rental payment flows end-to-end, including collections, payouts and reconciliation, reducing administrative overhead and improving payment consistency across the leasing lifecycle. By offering flexible monthly payments based on the number of payouts, Rently empowers tenants to secure homes with confidence while managing their cashflow.

Dominic Schacher, co-founder of Rently, said, “Our model is tested, proven, and designed to scale across markets. Since establishing operations in the UAE, we have seen great progress in the past few months, and we remain committed to driving innovation, supporting tenants and delivering certainty for landlords across the region.”

The platform is relevant to a broad range of renters across the UAE, from those new to the market and accustomed to monthly payment structures, to long-term residents seeking greater flexibility and control over how they manage rent. Users also benefit from a growing range of innovative features such as rental rewards programs and UAE Pass digital integration.

Landlords gain from predictable rental income, reduced collection risk, and a more streamlined leasing process without requiring changes to existing payment structures. For agents and property managers, it simplifies collections, reduces follow-ups, and supports faster deal closures by removing friction in the rental process. This approach not only makes renting more accessible but also encourages long-term engagement with the rental ecosystem, supporting both tenants and landlords as the market grows.

Rently was founded by a team of entrepreneurs with experience across technology, payments, and finance, focused on improving how rent is paid and managed across markets including Singapore and the UAE. Following its initial rollout in Dubai, Rently is now expanding its presence across the UAE, working with a growing network of property agencies and partners including White & Co, Haus & Haus and Betterhomes. The platform has already processed over $10 million in rental transactions in the UAE, reflecting growing demand for more flexible and reliable rental payment solutions. The company has also established a dedicated local team to support its operations and long-term growth in the region.

Taimur Khan, Managing Director UAE at Rently, added, “Since launching in Dubai, we have seen strong interest from partners across the UAE, reflecting clear demand for more flexible and streamlined rental payment solutions. As we expand, our focus is on building deep relationships on the ground and delivering solutions that work for the realities of the local market.”

Shiv Mahajan, CEO of Rently, commented, “Rent is one of the largest financial commitments people make, yet the experience around it needs to evolve further. We are focused on making renting simpler, more flexible and more rewarding, while bringing greater consistency and transparency to landlords and property managers.”

By addressing the structural evolution of renting and combining flexibility, certainty and operational expertise, Rently UAE is redefining rental commerce for the modern, digital-first economy.

For more information, please visit rently-uae.com or follow @rentlyuae.

About Rently

Rently UAE is a rental technology platform modernising how rent works across the UAE, enabling flexible monthly payments for tenants while supporting structured and timely payouts to landlords. By supporting rental payment flows, collections, and reconciliation, Rently helps reduce friction in the leasing process and improves cashflow for both tenants and property owners. Active in Singapore and the UAE, Rently works with landlords, property managers, and partners to streamline rental payments and modernise the rental experience, making renting simpler, more flexible and more rewarding. With a growing network of agency and landlord partnerships, a continuously evolving product offering, and a strong commitment to stability and resilience, Rently is redefining rental commerce in a modern, digital-first economy.

Visit rently-uae.com or follow @rentlyuae for more details.

For any questions, please reach out to rently@ruderfinnatteline.com.