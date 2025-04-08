Dubai, UAE – Rentify, a cutting-edge fintech & proptech startup, has launched in the UAE, bringing a seamless, tech-driven rental experience to landlords and tenants. With AED 1.5 billion in property value already signed up and scaling up rapidly, Rentify is set to redefine the rental ecosystem with its flexible payment solutions, AI-powered platform, and automated rent collection.

The company has secured $500,000 in funding from a consortium of investors, strengthening its mission to digitize UAE’s property ecosystem through transparency, trust, and technology.

Rentify introduces a tech-first approach to address common inefficiencies in the rental market, such as cheque-based payments, tenant KYC, and fragmented communication. By integrating AI verification, seamless onboarding, and automated processes, the platform ensures a smarter leasing experience with real-time alerts, direct tenant-landlord interactions, and secured payments.

For Tenants, Rentify offers flexible ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’ options, exclusive rewards and perks, and a streamlined rental journey. For Landlords, the platform provides data-driven insights, automated rent collection, and verified tenants, enabling efficient property management and hassle-free leasing.

“This is the moment renting changes forever. Rentify is designed to eliminate the friction in the rental process, making it more seamless and rewarding for both landlords and tenants. Rentify positions itself as the most user-friendly and innovative rental platform in the UAE, offering a fully digital experience backed by financial incentives for all stakeholders—landlords, tenants, and brokers. Our vision is to position Rentify as UAE’s smartest rental platform by fueling expansion with strategic funding,” said Rashed Hareb, Co-founder & CEO of Rentify.

Key differentiators that set Rentify apart:

AI-Powered Platform: Personalization at scale, automated rent collection, and predictive analytics.

Trust & Transparency: Verified tenants and landlords with secure transactions using AI.

Value-Added Benefits: Rewards and incentives for timely rent payments.

Seamless Digital Experience: Minimal paperwork, digital agreements, 24/7 customer support, and an easy-to-use platform.

“Our goal with Rentify is to transform the rental ecosystem through technology, fostering a more transparent, efficient, and rewarding experience. With the funding for Rentify, we aim to accelerate growth, onboard more properties, and enhance its technological capabilities. The investment will also drive strategic partnerships and expand the Rentify Rewards program. We want to empower residents with smarter leasing, and financial flexibility” said Rajneel Kumar, Co-founder & COO of Rentify.

Rentify’s board of advisors provides strategic guidance, empowering the company to make informed decisions that drive growth and innovation include - Bader Hareb (Executive Chairman, Global Partners Property Fund; Board Member, Dubai Islamic Bank; Former CEO, Emaar Development & Dubai Healthcare City), and Saeed Al Awar (Partner, Rothschild & Co; Board Member, ADC Acquisition Corporation PJSC; Advisory Board, Dubai Chambers), and Karl Tlais (Founder, iAdvisory; Dubai Future Fellow; Global Partnerships & Digital Economy Leader).

As the UAE’s real estate market continues to evolve, Rentify is set to lead the transformation of the rental industry - offering a future where renting is seamless, secure, and rewarding.

About Rentify

Rentify is the UAE’s first and largest rental rewards platform redefining the rental ecosystem in UAE with its tech-first, transparent, and user-friendly approach. Designed to simplify and streamline property rental management, Rentify leverages AI-powered automation, real-time insights, and seamless digital solutions to create a smarter and more efficient experience for landlords and tenants.

With key offerings such as automated rent collection, verified tenant-landlord interactions, flexible "Rent Now, Pay Later" options, and exclusive rewards, Rentify is simplifying and streamlining property rental management. Backed by strategic funding, the platform is rapidly growing, with AED 1.5 billion in property value already signed up across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Rentify’s mission is to eliminate inefficiencies in the rental process and foster a trusted and transparent rental marketplace. Whether you're a landlord looking for smarter leasing or a tenant seeking financial flexibility, Rentify is the go-to solution for hassle-free property management in the UAE.

