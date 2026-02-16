Dubai, UAE, Rentify, a leading fintech and proptech innovator, today announced the launch of Rentify Pay, UAE's first rent-native infrastructure layer. This launch marks a significant evolution from Rentify's original "Rent Now, Pay Later" service, introducing a comprehensive platform that digitizes and streamlines the entire rental ecosystem for tenants, landlords, and property managers.

In UAE, where majority of residents are long-term renters and expatriates, rent represents the largest recurring financial commitment for most households. Since its founding, Rentify has offered over 10,000 rental units flexible payment solutions that benefit both tenants (who save money and earn rewards) and landlords (who receive upfront payments with reduced risk).

This also aligns with UAE Vision 2031's commitment to establishing the nation as a global leader in quality of life through advanced digital services.

Rashed Hareb, Co-Founder & CEO of Rentify said, “Rentify began by rethinking how rent is paid. With Rentify Pay, we are rethinking how renting itself is structured. In a market where renting is foundational to everyday life, infrastructure matters. That’s what we are building. Our goal is to transform rent from a manual, fragmented process into a seamless digital system that operates intelligently in the background. Our ambition goes beyond payments. It’s about reshaping how renting works across the UAE giving tenants greater control and value, while providing landlords with certainty, transparency and trust. Rentify Pay marks our evolution from solving a pain point to building the backbone of a smarter rental economy.”

Rajneel Kumar, Co-Founder & COO of Rentify added, “Rentify Pay is the result of two years of building at scale and countless conversations with landlords and tenants across the UAE. The pain points were clear: fragmented payments, limited visibility and unnecessary friction built into a system that should simply work. We chose to build ahead of that curve with Rentify Pay bringing payments, records and real-time visibility into one AI-powered platform. This isn’t just about solving today’s challenges, it’s about setting the standard for how renting should operate. Our ambition is to lead this transformation, creating a system that is reliable for landlords, empowering for tenants and scalable for the wider market. Rewards reinforce that shift, turning rent from a routine obligation into something that delivers tangible value.”

Rentify Pay delivers a seamless, end-to-end rental payment experience powered by AI automation and designed around actual rental behavior. It fundamentally reimagines the landlord-tenant relationship by removing the traditional pain points that create tension and inefficiency. By digitizing payments, automating communications, and providing flexibility where it matters most, the platform shifts the dynamic from transactional friction to long-term trust.

Future enhancements foresee expansion into additional utility payments, deeper automation, unit-linked virtual accounts, broker community integration and advanced landlord portfolio intelligence.

Rentify Pay also gives tenants tangible lifestyle benefits by offering them rewards on eligible payments through Rentify’s network of 200+ reward partners, including top tier F&B and Retail brands adding everyday value to a routine expense.

Rentify Pay is free for landlords for the first year to ease them into the transformation.

Launched with integrations with key partners, Rentify has partnered with Banks & Payment Acquirers, creating a scalable ecosystem that improves outcomes for both sides that is set to expand further.

Visit www.rentifypay.com or download the Rentify app to experience and make the most of Rentify Pay.

About Rentify

Rentify redefines the rental ecosystem in UAE with its tech-first, transparent, and user-friendly approach. Designed to simplify and streamline property rental management, Rentify leverages AI-powered automation, real-time insights, and seamless digital solutions to create a smarter and more efficient experience for landlords and tenants.

With key offerings such as automated rent collection, verified tenant-landlord interactions, flexible "Rent Now, Pay Later" options, and exclusive rewards, Rentify is simplifying and streamlining property rental management. Backed by strategic funding, the platform is rapidly growing across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Rentify’s mission is to eliminate inefficiencies in the rental process and foster a trusted and transparent rental marketplace. Whether you're a landlord looking for smarter leasing or a tenant seeking financial flexibility, Rentify is the go-to solution for hassle-free property management in the UAE.

Visit https://www.gorentify.com/ to read on the company.

For more information, you can reach us at:

Mamata Gopinathan

PR Executive

Mamata@wemakeitmumkin.co