Riyadh: Wallan Trading Company, the Renault Group’s official distributor in the Kingdom, unveiled its newest models during its participation in the Riyadh Motor Show, held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on December 5 - 9, 2023.

The two new models which will be introduced to the Saudi market for the first time, Renault Arkana and Renault Taliant, are distinguished through their unique designs, high-end equipment, and advanced technologies, which align with customers’ needs and aspirations in the Kingdom.

Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Trading Company, said:” We are excited to announce our participation in the Riyadh Motor Show alongside our new partner Renault. This collaboration marks a significant step towards expanding our business in Saudi Arabia and diversifying our offerings in the market. The innovative models we have unveiled today for Renault are tailored to meet our Saudi customers' evolving needs and desires, providing them with world-class vehicles from Renault”.

Jerome Pannaud, Managing Director of Renault operations in Africa-Middle East and the Asia Pacific, commented: “We are thrilled to announce that our customers in Saudi Arabia can now enjoy Renault models that cater to their needs. The Saudi Arabian market holds great significance for Renault Group, and our partnership with Wallan Group will undoubtedly lead us to a successful journey in showcasing Renault's innovative line-up”.

Visitors to the Riyadh Motor Show can see the distinguished lineup of Renault models for 2024, which suit several social categories and budgets.

Renault Arkana

The Renault Arkana model belongs to the compact multi-use coupe category, distinguished by its elegant, sporty exterior design and bold front grille bearing the new Renault logo. It is 4,568 mm long, 1,821 mm wide, 1,571 mm high, and has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm, which places it in the C-SUV category. Its spacious cabin and elegance also distinguish it. The Renault Arkana offers the consumer the following options: Evolution, Techno, and Esprit Alpine.

The Techno class provides superior standard interior design, including Renault's Easy Link multimedia system, which connects wirelessly to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 9,3-inch high-resolution screen. Esprit Alpine's highest grade has an exterior body with a prominent color gradient, an aerodynamic wing matching the color of the car’s body, and sports wheels.

Renault Arkana has a 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that generates 155 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. The car can accelerate from rest to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds, and its maximum speed reaches 205 km/h.

Renault Taliant

Renault Taliant is built on the CMF-B platform of the Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi alliance. It is characterized by its spaciousness compared to competing cars in its class, with a length of 4396 mm, a width of 1848 mm, a height of 1501 mm, and a wheelbase of 2649 mm. Its back trunk has a capacity of 528 liters.

Renault Taliant has two options, Evolution and Techno, that include a front-wheel drive system. It has an economical 1-liter turbo, 3-cylinder engine, 100 horsepower, and a torque of up to 160 Newton meters, a 6-speed manual transmission, a maximum torque of 142 Newton meters, and CVT variable speed transmission.

Depending on its class, the Renault Taliant has a multimedia center with an 8-inch touch control screen, Apple CarPlay and Android, automatic climate control, cruise control, and light and rain sensors.

As for safety and security specifications, the Renault Taliant includes a non-lock braking system (ABS), an electronic braking force distribution system (EBD), an electronic stability system (ESP), a hill start assist system (HSA), and a traction control system, in addition to a wide range of features, including four airbags, rear camera, front and rear sensors, cruise control, front and rear sensors and Bluetooth.

Renault Megane E-Tech

Although the Megane E-Tech electric is not amongst the new model launches in the Saudi market, it is a demonstration of Renault’s expertise in the EV world. Renault applied a new : “sensual tech” design language.” It has an innovative, compact design on the outside and a unique, ample spaciousness inside. Its dimensions combine the specifications of crossover hatchbacks. , Megane E-Tech electric has hidden door handles and 20-inch wheels. The Megane E-Tech electrics length is 4,200 mm, its width is 1,860 mm, its wheelbase is 2,685 mm, and its height is 1,505 mm.

It is built on the fully electric AmpeR Medium platform (previously CMF-EV), which offers the opportunity to increase an electric vehicle's energy efficiency and range while reducing charge time. It also ensures a great interior space and dynamism on the road through its direct and precise steering.

Megane e-tech reaches a new level of sustainability with it's zero-emission engine range and upholstery made of recycled materials. Additionally, some of the lower parts of the dashboard are made of recycled plastic, which has also been used in several dashboard components. 95% of the car will be recyclable.

Renault Megane E-Tech is equipped with an electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM) that weighs only 145 kg, generating 220 horsepower and 300 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7,4 seconds.

Megane E-TECH Electric offers a choice of two battery capacities: 40 kWh for a range of 300 km (WLTP cycle) and 60 kWh for a range up to 470 km (WLTP cycle, depending on each version), depending on the version.

In Europe, It is equipped with intelligent driver assistance systems, such as the Active Driver Assistant system, which combines “proactive, adaptive cruise control” with “stop and go” designs and a “lane keeping assistant.” This was provided by an intelligent speed limiter system, collision avoidance system, and off-road driving system that Includes Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Sports Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) with Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA), and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (Rear AEB).

About Wallan Group:

Wallan Group, a leading company in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, has been providing high-quality products and services to its customers for more than 45 years. With a vast network and partnerships with global manufacturers, Wallan Group is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its clientele in the Kingdom.

About Renault Group:

Renault Group is at the forefront of mobility and is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

