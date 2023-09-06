MUSCAT: Renaissance Services, the leading accommodation, services solutions and Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) company in the Sultanate of Oman, has been awarded an RO2.7mn (USD7.02mn) contract by Sultan Qaboos University Hospital (SQUH). The contract is for the provision of catering services to patients and their companions for a two-year period starting in January 2024.

Stephen R. Thomas, CEO, Renaissance Services said, “Meeting the nutrition and dietary needs of patients is an integral part of patient care and well-being. So, we are honoured and proud to be selected by SQUH for this prestigious contract at the nation’s premier teaching hospital, with its reputation for adherence to highest international standards.”

Renaissance Services, which is ISO 22000 certified for its Food Safety Management System, has more than 32 years of experience in food services and serves over 15 million meals annually at more than 50 hospitals across Oman. Committed to delivering sustainable services with enhanced in-country value (ICV), the company is one of the largest employers of Omanis in the Sultanate’s private sector with around 2,500 Omani employees. Renaissance expects the SQUH contract to further its objectives of generating employment opportunities for nationals and amplifying the use of locally-sourced goods and services within its supply chain, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

