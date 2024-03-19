In a remarkable surgical achievement, doctors at Saudi German Hospital Makkah successfully removed 15 uterine fibroids from a Nigerian woman in her 40s who had endured 10 recurrent miscarriages and premature births.

Disheartened by ineffective treatments in her home country, the patient tuned to Saudi German Hospital Makkah for hope.

Thorough medical examinations provided doctors with a clear understanding of her condition. With the patient’s consent, they swiftly proceeded with the tumor removal.

Uterine fibroids are prevalent in Africa, primarily affecting women during their fertility years. Symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding, urinary urgency, frequent urination, constipation, and an increased risk of miscarriage and premature birth.

