Cairo – Reliance Health, an emerging markets-focused digital healthcare provider, is setting a new standard in the health insurance market by delivering exceptional value for money in business health plans. With a focus on flexible payment methods and comprehensive coverage, Reliance Health's offerings cater to the growing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses.

In a survey undertaken in collaboration with leading market research company, Kantar, Reliance Health highlighted critical obstacles facing decision makers when choosing business health plans as well as their concerns about the value they receive from these plans. Almost 27% of decision makers indicated that a limited budget is one of the most significant barriers, while 38% are seeking more flexible payment methods to effectively manage budgets.

Rana Mahfouz, Senior Sales Excellence and Enablement Manager at Reliance Health, noted: “Businesses have been grappling with high rates of inflation which has brought the value of health plans in focus as companies search for the best value for money with an emphasis on affordability. Traditional health plans also lack flexibility, particularly in payment and coverage options, making it difficult for businesses to adapt to changing needs. At Reliance Health, we are committed to providing cost-effective health plans that offer real value. Our plans feature fixed, affordable prices and adaptable payment plans, helping businesses manage costs efficiently.”

The study also revealed that 23% of HR leaders reported that they do not have sufficient knowledge or information to choose the health plans that suit their needs, while 23% of HR leads indicated the administrative burden of managing healthcare plans as a major issue.

“Our health plans are tailored to meet different business needs. By offering flexible, cost-effective, and comprehensive health plans, with customizable coverage options, Reliance Health provides real value for businesses and their employees,” added Mahfouz.

The use of digital platforms and mobile apps is central to Reliance Health’s strategy to reduce the administrative workload for HR leads, allowing employees to manage their health plans independently. Moreover, the company’s comprehensive coverage plans cover dependents and family members, while providing 24/7 customer support and quick approval processes.

Kantar Research: findings are based on a survey of 154 respondents including decision makers such as CEO’s, CFO’s and HR personnel at mid-sized companies, as well as employees from companies with health plans. Survey results were collected in May 2024.