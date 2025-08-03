Muscat: Omantel is proud to support and sponsor the upcoming Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference and Awards, set to take place in September in the Governorate of Muscat. The initiative reflects Omantel’s commitment to elevating Oman’s presence on the regional and global investment stage, while contributing to the growth of more diverse and integrated capital markets.

The conference will bring together over 750 professionals and organisations from across the investor relations landscape to explore global trends, emerging innovations, and new opportunities shaping the future of financial communications in the Middle East. The event will also honour excellence and celebrate institutional achievements in investor relations.

Commenting on the occasion, Ghassan Al Hashar, Chief Financial Officer at Omantel, said: “Our support for the MEIRA Conference, hosted in the Sultanate of Oman, reflects our firm belief in the importance of transparency and meaningful engagement between companies and the investment community. It also reaffirms our long-standing commitment to strengthening the investment environment and enhancing the competitiveness of capital markets in the region. At Omantel, we actively uphold international best practices in investor relations, aligned with our broader vision for strong governance and sustainable growth.”

Paolo Casamassima, Chief Executive Officer of MEIRA, added:

“Omantel continues to lead the way in advancing investor relations standards, not only in Oman but across the wider region. As a founding member of MEIRA’s Oman chapter and a consistent supporter of our initiatives, Omantel plays a key role in driving collaboration and enabling the growth of capital markets in the Middle East. We are pleased to welcome them as a strategic partner for this year’s conference in Muscat, where we will work together to elevate the profession and attract long-term, sustainable investment.”

Omantel is a founding member of MEIRA’s Oman chapter and works closely with regulators and market stakeholders to promote transparency, corporate governance, and international standards across Oman’s capital markets. The company’s senior executive participation at the event underscores its role as a leading investment brand and a key player in enhancing Oman’s market appeal.

This engagement further reflects Omantel’s leadership in investor relations and its commitment to open, effective communication with regional and international investors—grounded in sound governance and transparency.

MEIRA is an independent, non-profit organization focused on advancing the investor relations profession and promoting international governance standards across the Middle East. The association supports the development of efficient and attractive capital markets by encouraging dialogue among its members and advocating best practices. Through its regional branches and member network, MEIRA also offers professional development, certification programmes, and collaborative industry platforms.