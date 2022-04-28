Dubai, UAE: REHLATY by dnata Travel, the unique travel brand designed by Emiratis for GCC national travellers is revealing its new ‘brand ambassadors’, set to represent and re-ignite passion for travel amongst its growing traveller community.

REHLATY, part of the dnata Travel Group, launched in 2019 to offer customised travel experiences designed exclusively for targeted segments of Emirati and GCC travellers, such as female friends, solo travellers, families, couples, and honeymooners.

Its new brand ambassadors were selected from within its parent company, the Emirates Group, to offer travel expertise and unrivalled access to the world. The aim of the campaign is to bring wider awareness across the country of REHLATY’s unique travel experiences designed for GCC nationals.

As a brand built on Instagram, REHLATY’s ambassadors will showcase travel experiences on social media catering to different types of GCC national travellers, and cover destinations and experiences typically considered as difficult to plan or to reach, such as the Northern Lights in Finland or zip lining in Mauritius.

Rehab Mansoor, General Manager at REHLATY by dnata Travel, commented: "As the world re-opens, we are proud to introduce our brand ambassadors. The new faces of the REHLATY brand are on a mission to bring a world of travel inspiration and advice to the Emirati and overall GCC traveller community. Like-minded travellers can follow them on Instagram throughout each journey, to get to know new itineraries, parts of the world, and experiences, tailored to the type of travel they want to focus on, and with GCC national traveller preferences front-of-mind."

The GCC traveller community can follow REHLATY’s brand ambassadors on their travels by following @rehlatybydnata where they will be documenting their latest adventures. Travellers can book their exact itineraries online.

The selected candidates are each specialists in trending areas for Emirati and GCC travellers as identified by REHLATY, including travel with a focus on family, gastronomy, luxury, and adventure.

Budoor Al Marzooqi, Programmes Controller at Skywards, will embark on journeys focused on gastronomy. On her role as REHLATY brand ambassador, she commented: "Follow me and REHLATY to enjoy a country’s authentic and local restaurants. It’s my aim to discover food that’s both flavourful and aesthetically pleasing. My most memorable trip was one to South Korea with a group of ladies. I am also an advocate for solo travel, and hope to encourage this with local travellers."

Capt. Nabil Al Rustamani, A380 Pilot and Safety Manager at Emirates, will focus on family and luxury travel. He commented: "I will share my travel experiences as a father and a pilot to REHLATY viewers. I’ll seek out family destinations that can be fun for all ages. Florida is a great example, where theme parks are close to beaches and access to Caribbean cruises. With family luxury, I believe it comes down to stress-free planning. With REHLATY, your dedicated Relationship Manager is available every day to update holiday plans and recommend places to visit or to eat."

Mohamed Al Ali, Crew Duty Manager at Emirates, travels for adventure and sightseeing. He commented: "By working with REHLATY and utilising my experience, I will show travellers how to find unique places and new adventures, to change their lives. Moments I won’t forget include hiking the Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA and a hike followed by paragliding in Switzerland."

The first brand ambassador journeys announced by REHLATY include a culinary journey in Italy, a luxurious family getaway in the Maldives, and a sightseeing and adventure tour of Mauritius.

GCC travellers can find out more, see the latest from the REHLATY’s brand ambassadors, or explore the full range of curated trips available to them with REHLATY by dnata Travel by calling a dedicated Relationship Manager on 800-REHLA (73452), emailing rehlaty@dnata.com or following @rehlatybydnata on Instagram. For more information, visit www.rehlaty.ae.

