AlShamlan: KFH remains committed to advancing sustainable growth and aligning with national priorities under Vision 2035

The role of Kuwait Finance House (KFH) in supporting sustainable economic growth, financial innovation and private sector development in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 was among the central topics of discussion during a recent strategic meeting between Khaled AlShamlan, Group Chief Executive Officer of KFH, and a senior delegation from Oxford Business Group (OBG), led by Andrew Jeffreys, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, and Cristina Mirica, Country Director for Kuwait.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both parties to exchange insights on Kuwait’s evolving financial landscape, with a particular focus on supporting national development priorities through knowledge sharing, responsible financial practices and enhanced stakeholder engagement.

Discussions also explored the possibility of future collaboration in areas such as thought leadership, joint events, and market intelligence. In addition, the parties highlighted the importance of ESG principles, digitalisation and strong corporate governance in shaping a resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem.

Khaled AlShamlan shared his thoughts with OBG that the meeting was aligned with KFH’s broader commitment to enabling economic progress in Kuwait and strengthening engagement with strategic knowledge partners.

“KFH remains committed to advancing sustainable growth and aligning with national priorities under Vision 2035. Our discussion with Oxford Business Group reflects our interest in working with knowledge partners to support financial innovation, enhance market transparency and drive private sector development in Kuwait and beyond,” he said.

Andrew Jeffreys, CEO of Oxford Business Group, said the meeting offered a valuable opportunity to exchange views on regional investment dynamics and future collaboration.

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to meet with Mr. AlShamlan and his team at a time when Kuwait’s financial sector is undergoing rapid transformation. KFH’s leadership in ethical banking and innovation aligns well with the themes we are exploring in our research. We look forward to deepening our engagement with key stakeholders in the sector,” he noted.

The meeting forms part of OBG’s ongoing research for The Report: Kuwait 2025, which will analyse key trends and investment opportunities across the country’s economy and will be in both printed and digital formats. The publication will feature insights from leading public and private sector figures, alongside data and analysis covering financial services, energy, infrastructure, and other priority areas.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on the world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its own verified subscribers and the ones of Dow Jones Factiva, Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv’s Eikon (previously Thomson Reuters), Factset and more.