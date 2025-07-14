DUBAI, UAE – Samana Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, is proud to announce its ranking as the 5th highest off-plan seller in volume for the first half of 2025, according to Property Monitor and Oqood. This impressive achievement reflects a period of unprecedented growth, record-breaking sales, and a robust pipeline of new projects, firmly establishing Samana Developers as a leading force in Dubai's thriving real estate market.

Ascending the Ranks: Rapid Growth and Market Share

Samana Developers has demonstrated an extraordinary trajectory in recent years. The company achieved a staggering 600% growth in 2023 and secured a 2.8% market share in off-plan sales during the same year. This rapid expansion propelled Samana into the esteemed ranks of Dubai's top seven developers in 2024, where it now commands a noteworthy 4.4% market share in off-plan sales and manages a substantial portfolio valued at over AED 17 billion.

Record-Breaking Sales Performance

June 2025 marked a historic milestone for Samana Developers, with best-ever monthly sales reaching an unprecedented AED 1.1 billion. This outstanding performance contributes to a robust 40% growth in sales for the first half of the year compared to the previous year, solidifying Samana's position as the 5th among top property developers in off-plan sales for H1 2025 in Dubai. A significant factor in this success is the strong international demand, with 86% of Samana Developers' sales attributed to foreign investors, further highlighting Dubai's enduring appeal as a secure and high-growth investment destination.

Ambitious Project Pipeline and Timely Deliveries

Samana Developers launched 12 new projects in 2024 alone. Building on this momentum, the company has set an ambitious target to launch 18 projects by the end of 2025, adding 8 more than their target for 2024. Samana Developers has already delivered four projects to date and plans to hand over an additional four by the close of 2025, further solidifying its reputation for timely delivery and quality construction.

Commenting on this achievement, Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, stated: "Our exceptional growth, including a 40% increase in sales in H1 2025, is a direct reflection of Dubai's robust and expanding real estate market. The latest data indicates that the overall Dubai residential sales, combining villas and apartments, have risen by 38% in value in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching AED 262.7 billion. This strong market performance, fuelled by sustained investor confidence and a growing population, provides an ideal environment for our strategic expansion and commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative projects."

Resort-Style Living: A Differentiating Factor

Samana Developers has become widely regarded for its pioneering approach to "resort-style living." Their developments consistently feature an array of luxurious amenities, including private swimming pools in many units, expansive green spaces, state-of-the-art fitness centres, and tranquil terraces. This focus on creating immersive, vacation-like residential experiences sets Samana apart, offering residents an unparalleled blend of comfort, wellness, and sophistication within an urban setting.

About SAMANA Developers

SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai with growing international portfolio.

With a focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces, SAMANA Developers has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects climbing to the top seven highest off-plan sellers in 2024.

Known for their innovative designs, premium amenities, and prime locations, SAMANA Developers' projects have set new standards in the UAE real estate market. The company's dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional value and investment opportunities with more than 1,300 units handed over and 10,000 units under construction.

SAMANA has scooped multiple esteemed awards for pioneering concepts, innovative designs, and sustainability.