Amman: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has successfully renewed its Level 4+ certificate under the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Program by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East. Valid through May 2028, the certificate reaffirms Airport International Group’s steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship, climate action and supporting the global aviation sector’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The renewed accreditation acknowledges QAIA’s exceptional work in aligning its carbon management strategies with global climate goals by reaching absolute emissions reductions, responsibly compensating for residual emissions under its control and actively engaging business partners in these efforts.

This accreditation will also largely benefit QAIA’s partners, such as airlines, by supporting them in meeting their decarbonization objectives. By leveraging the airport’s advanced sustainability initiatives, these partners can reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their environmental performance, contributing meaningfully to the broader goal of a sustainable aviation industry.

“Reducing QAIA’s carbon footprint is a responsibility that we at Airport International Group have embraced since day one. This renewal demonstrates to our passengers, partners, grantor and wider community that QAIA is not just connecting people, but also leading the way in climate-conscious operations and sustainable transformation. We extend our sincere gratitude and congratulations to our team and stakeholders for their inspiring dedication to elevating QAIA as a trailblazing gateway within Jordan and the region,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

This milestone complements a broader environmental journey driven by Airport International Group. Shortly after inaugurating the new Terminal Building in 2013, QAIA embarked on a strategic decarbonization path by joining the ACA Program. Over the past decade, it has steadily advanced through the program’s tiers, becoming the first airport in the Middle East to attain most of them, culminating in Level 4+.

Most notably, QAIA’s 4.8 MWac Solar Farm, which generates over 10.5 GWh of clean electricity annually, meets nearly 25% of Airport International Group’s operational energy needs and eliminates approximately 12,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually. This landmark project not only places QAIA among the largest solar-powered airports in the MENA region, but also furthers Jordan’s national ambition to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix.

QAIA’s track record in environmental stewardship has earned it repeated recognition by ACI Asia-Pacific’s Green Airports Recognition program, with a Silver award in 2017 for Energy Management and a Gold award in 2022 for Carbon Management.

In tandem, Airport International Group has contributed to climate mitigation and biodiversity preservation by launching tree-planting campaigns in Al Jizah and Dibeen Forest Reserve, underscoring a holistic approach to sustainability that extends beyond airport grounds.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (renewed until 2028), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo.