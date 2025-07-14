Mercans has introduced a new suite of advanced payroll and timesheet capabilities, built in direct response to client feedback and driven by the evolving needs of global organizations. These enhancements are designed to increase flexibility, accuracy, and compliance for businesses operating across diverse markets.

With its regional headquarters and innovation hub based in Dubai, Mercans is uniquely positioned to deliver these solutions to multinational companies across the Gulf and MENA region. Many GCC-based enterprises are already benefiting from these capabilities as they navigate complex regulatory landscapes and fast-changing workforce demands.

New platform capabilities

The latest updates to Mercans' global payroll platform include:

Multi-frequency payroll: Organizations can now run monthly, biweekly, weekly, or custom pay cycles for different employee groups, all within the same legal entity. This allows HR and finance teams to manage varied payroll schedules without complexity or delay.

Advanced timesheet management: New tools support precise tracking of employee work hours with real-time validation, minimizing errors and reducing manual intervention. This streamlines payroll processing, boosts accuracy, and ensures better regulatory compliance.

These enhancements are part of Mercans' broader mission to simplify global payroll operations, improve user experience, and provide faster access to payroll insights across more than 160 countries.

Leadership perspective

Jacob Scholtz, Global Head of Product, stated: "Our goal is to reduce friction in global payroll by delivering real flexibility with total compliance. Clients in the Gulf region are looking for agile solutions that simplify operations and scale with their business. These updates do exactly that."

Joonas Kessel, Technical Product Owner, added: "Mercans’ payroll engine is now more modular, transparent, and secure than ever. With stateless architecture and real-time processing, sensitive data is never stored, ensuring both speed and protection."

These new capabilities are now available through the Mercans platform. With an intuitive interface, end-to-end automation, and expert global support, Mercans helps organizations reduce errors, ensure compliance, and respond quickly to regulatory changes.

About Mercans

Mercans, a global leader in payroll technology solutions, has evolved from a managed services company to a comprehensive payroll technology provider over the past two decades. The company offers a unique single-code-based platform that supports SaaS, managed services, and BPO models across more than 160 countries.

Mercans' focus on innovation, including AI and machine learning integration, positions it as a trusted partner for multinational corporations and fast-growing enterprises seeking efficient, compliant, and secure payroll solutions. The company’s stateless, scalable, and AI-driven payroll system reduces manual processes, increases transparency, and strengthens compliance.

Scholtz summarized the mission, stating, “When payroll works flawlessly, it is invisible. When it fails, it becomes the only thing people talk about. Our goal is to make payroll seamless, secure, and reliable for every client, everywhere.”

Mercans continues to help multinational organizations focus on growth and employee trust, providing a dependable payroll solution for a changing world.

To learn more, visit www.mercans.com.