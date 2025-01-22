Dubai, UAE: Building on the remarkable success of REEF 1000, REEF Luxury Developments – a pioneer in innovative real estate solutions – has announced the launch of its second luxurious project REEF 999 strategically located in Al Furjan, Dubai the vibrant and family-friendly area.

The new residential project will feature REEF Luxury Development’s patented climate-controlled sunken balcony and unique winter gardens making it a standout addition to the Global real estate landscape and Dubai’s in particular.

REEF 999 offers 142 units, including 108 one-bedroom apartments, 20 two-bedroom apartments, 4 three-bedroom apartments, and 10 exclusive villas with private winter gardens. Unit specifications are as follows: One-bedroom apartments starting at 792 Sq.ft, Two-bedroom units at 1,338.3 Sq.ft, Three-bedroom units at 2,022.2 Sq.ft, and Villas starting at 3,424 Sq.ft.

The anticipated handover for the project is scheduled for Q1 2027.

“We are thrilled with the response that we have received for our projects and furthermore excited to launch REEF-999 continuing to focus on outdoor living in the UAE. Our project offers an exceptional luxury experience and investment value by maximizing livable spaces and integrating innovative design elements that cater to the modern lifestyle,” said Samer Ambar, CEO, REEF Luxury Developments.

Residents will enjoy a wide range of innovative features and luxurious amenities that cover 60,000 Sq.ft of the total project size, including Climate controlled sunken balcony, winter garden, indoor technology, yoga area, vegetable garden, BBQ areas, cricket pitch, pickle ball, badminton, volleyball court, 360 - jogging track, tennis, paddle court, Jacuzzi, swimming pool, Baja shelf, sitting areas, co-working space, open cinema, decking area, kids play area and more.

The development is expected to attract buyers and investors due to its high return on investment (ROI), and prime location.

REEF Luxury Developments is committed to sustainability, incorporating cutting-edge sustainable practices and technologies to enhance environmental responsibility reflected in the use of energy-efficient systems and the integration of green spaces throughout the community.

The Developer has a convenient payment plan for potential buyers and investors with prices starting from AED 1,158,000.

Experience year-round luxury living in a community designed for those who value modern, sustainable lifestyles.