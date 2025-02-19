Dubai, UAE: REEF Luxury Developments has officially held the groundbreaking ceremony for REEF 1000 in the heart of Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC). This milestone marks the beginning of a groundbreaking development, featuring the world’s first-of-its-kind Sunken Balcony with outdoor cooling, laying the foundation for a visionary development that seamlessly aligns with Dubai’s vision for innovation.

The groundbreaking ceremony included the planting of the first olive tree, symbolising REEF 1000’s commitment to sustainability and longevity. It is the first of 126 olive trees that will be part of REEF 1000, highlighting a strong connection to nature and timeless value to the project.

REEF 1000 is introducing a world-first feature—the patented Sunken Balcony with Outdoor Cooling. This innovative technology transforms outdoor spaces into comfortable retreats, allowing residents to enjoy fresh air and natural surroundings in total comfort all year round, regardless of the season.

Samer Ambar, CEO of REEF Luxury Developments, stated:

“We are truly proud to announce the groundbreaking of REEF 1000. This milestone mark a significant step in our journey to create elevated destinations that push the boundaries of conventional luxury and offer unparalleled living experiences for our residents”

With its cutting-edge innovation, commitment to sustainability, and premium lifestyle offerings, REEF 1000 is set to redefine luxury living in Dubai.