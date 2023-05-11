Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington, an integrated technology solutions provider, has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud, a suite of leading cloud computing services offered by Google Cloud. The latest milestone partnership will see Redington working in close quarters with its extensive and highly qualified channel partners to accelerate the adoption of Google Workspace and Google Cloud across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Regional customers are increasingly investing in cloud applications and services as they implement cloud-first strategies to ensure seamless business growth and continuity. Customers are seeking experts to support their transition to cloud-led models and Redington along with its channel ecosystem are perfectly positioned to do so.

A renowned cloud leader in the region and serving customers from across SMBs, public sectors and enterprises, Redington has built a successful and thriving cloud practice for its partner community over the last few years. The company’s vision is to be the most valued consulting distributor across the globe to simplify cloud adoption. To achieve this, Redington is offering a unified platform that integrates its capabilities and offerings together with its community of partners and vendors to deliver unparalleled excellence. The company has also created competencies to ensure highest levels of seamless and enhanced experiences for the cloud community.

Redington is continuously enhancing its proprietary CloudQuarks platform for cloud subscriptions, renewals, and billing, which play a central role in enabling partners operating across the region to bring solutions to market quickly and efficiently. TrackMyCloud (TMC), a key component of CloudQuarks, is an intelligent SaaS platform designed to be an all-in-one solution to manage complex, sophisticated cloud. TMC offers a bouquet of five solutions with 800+ features, simplifying monitoring and optimization of spends, done on managing the cloud infrastructure. The vendor agnostic and user-friendly platform allows partners to build their cloud capabilities and expand their value-added services for customers across industries.

Moreover, Redington, besides its large-scale partner network, has created a close-knit ecosystem of cloud-native Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), helping partners to offer enhanced experiences for their customers with innovative solutions in the cloud space.

From new business models to bespoke tools and specialised services, Redington has made itself indispensable to partners and continues to empower them to support customers’ cloud goals.

Viswanath Pallasena, Chief Executive Officer, Redington Middle East and Africa said, “Over the last few years, we have strengthened our cloud capabilities and introduced cloud-specific enablement programs for our channel partners – and today we are a clear market leader in the space. With the addition of a world-class solution suite like Google Cloud, we are now better equipped than ever before to cater to the regional cloud demands and accelerate cloud adoption and transformation journeys. We look forward to a long lasting and successful collaboration with Google Cloud.”

“As global enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys, knowledge and expertise in Google Cloud technologies play a critical role in successful enterprise cloud migration,” said Eric Buck, director of commercial partners and global distribution, Google Cloud. “By expanding its global support of Google Cloud offerings across the MENA Region, Redington Gulf is able to provide more organizations with greater access to the cloud experts and technologies that will ultimately drive more positive business outcomes.”