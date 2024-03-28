The Cloud Distribution Program will enhance, diversify, and strengthen Redington's cloud footprint and offerings within its mutual partnership regions with Oracle

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Redington, a leading technology distributor with a strong presence across the Middle East and Africa, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it is one of the first cloud distributors to join Oracle’s Cloud Distribution Program. Redington, with the support of Oracle, will focus on growing cloud consumption in the MEA region through its partner ecosystem.

The Cloud Distribution Program (CDP) is a global program that launched in 2023 to focus on strengthening partnerships with established cloud distributors to expand the reach of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) into both new and existing markets, with a particular focus on the small and midsize business markets.

By working with Oracle, Redington will leverage the collective strength of both channel ecosystems to promote the adoption of OCI and drive long-term utilization growth, while delivering successful outcomes for customers.

“We are excited to join the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program and align our expertise with Oracle's vision for a diversified, innovative, and customer-centric OCI partner ecosystem. This partnership empowers partners to deliver optimal cloud solutions to their customers every step of the way. Channel partners will have simplified access to Oracle’s cloud services coupled with Redington’s in-depth technical support and training to best leverage these services, among other benefits," said Dharshana Kosgalage, Head of Technology Solutions Group, Redington MEA. “Redington’s collaboration with Oracle further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and our customers. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

“We are excited to have Redington join the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program. With its strong customer network and regional capabilities in the Middle East and Africa, Redington is well positioned to help business customers, particularly in the small and midsize segments, harness the high performance, flexibility and scalability offered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” said Havovi Yazdabadi, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Channels, EMEA, Oracle.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enable customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency and locality. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while having the tools to help address their compliance requirements.

About Redington Limited

Redington Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider, enables businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 290+ brand associations, and 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT, Cloud, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Through its concentrated focus on technology, innovations, and partnerships, Redington is one of the most trusted distributors of products, services, and solutions across the world.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

