Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, today announced it signed a Master Partner Agreement with GitLab, the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform.

As part of the agreement, GitLab authorizes Redington to leverage AWS Marketplace's Channel Partner Private Offer (CPPO) program for customers in the Middle East and Africa, enabling Redington to receive wholesale pricing for GitLab while maintaining direct financial and contractual relationships with customers.

Redington can now sell GitLab licenses while providing customers with localized support and specialized expertise. This collaboration enables customers to purchase GitLab's DevSecOps platform through the AWS Marketplace Management Portal, providing a seamless purchasing experience.

“This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering cloud-native, AI-powered solutions that drive speed, security, and innovation,” said Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Redington. “By offering GitLab’s comprehensive DevSecOps platform with AWS infrastructure and our channel ecosystem, we are enabling businesses to modernize DevOps with intelligence and simplicity.”

The collaboration further strengthens Redington’s cloud and AI portfolio by delivering a tightly integrated DevSecOps solution that leverages GitLab’s certified integrations optimized for AWS environments as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner with a DevOps ISV Competency. This aligns with Redington’s broader strategy to lead in cloud, data, and AI innovation, while complementing its existing relationships in the AWS ecosystem.

