Flights will operate three times weekly – every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday

Red Sea International Airport (RSI), operated by daa International, celebrated Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight from Doha to RSI on October 21. Marking a milestone as RSI’s second international route, the new Qatar Airways flight will run three time weekly, further expanding access to The Red Sea by providing direct connectivity to Qatar and seamless one-stop access to travellers from Europe.

Enabled by the strategic support of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), and the Air Connectivity Programme (ACP), the inaugural Qatar Airways flight was welcomed by an esteemed delegation. Guests in attendance to mark the momentous occasion included John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global, Ahmad Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer at Red Sea Global, Andrew Tyler-Smith, CEO at RSI, Anas Ali Almahbob, GM of Economic Licenses at GACA. Qatar Airways delegation was led by Abdulla Al-Malki, SVP Business Control and Financial Support, Mr. Karthik Viswanathan, VP Sales – Middle East, Caucasus, Pakistan & ISC, and Sheikh Jassim bin Fahad Al-Thani, Head of Aeropolitical & Regulatory Affairs.

Once Qatar Airways received their official route license from GACA, delegates enjoyed a tour of RSI’s elevated passenger experience including landscaped gardens, serene architecture and a landmark VIP lounge experience.

With more connections and services on the horizon, the airport is set to become a key gateway to one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. Located 90 km south of Al Wajh in the west of Saudi Arabia, RSI is within three hours flying time for 250 million people and within eight hours for 85% of the global population.

About Red Sea International Airport

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) forms part of The Red Sea, a luxury regenerative tourism destination developed by Red Sea Global (RSG). Located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea is designed to set new standards in sustainable tourism, blending environmental stewardship with world-class hospitality.

Located ninety (90) kilometres south of Al Wajh, RSI is a two million passenger capacity airport situated within eight (8) hours’ flying time of 85% of the world’s population. It serves as the primary gateway for both domestic and international flights, connecting travellers to The Red Sea destination.

Inspired by forms of the desert, the green oasis and the sea, RSI was designed by Foster + Partners and Jacobs.

RSI is operated by daa International, a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for an unprecedented ninth time at the 2025 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways was previously named the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, and has yet again received recognition for ‘World's Best Business Class’, and ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways has also been lauded with the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ title for the 13 time.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row, as voted by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

About daa International

daa International is a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company and part of the wider daa Group, headquartered in Dublin. With a presence in over 30 locations across 15 countries, daa International has a global reach spanning from Australia to North America, including in Saudi Arabia where in addition to operating the Red Sea International Airport, the company has a significant presence in both King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh. Drawing on 85 years' award-winning airport experience from across the daa Group, daa International delivers value and knowledge transfer to clients, and a world class airport experience for passengers and guests across its airport portfolio.

