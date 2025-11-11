Cairo, Egypt : Red Sea Global (RSG), the real estate developer and pioneer of regenerative tourism, announced the highly anticipated opening of AMAALA Triple Bay during the inaugural TOURISE Summit.

Nestled across three naturally occurring bays on Saudi Arabia’s rugged north-western coast where the Hijaz Mountains meet the Red Sea, the ultra-luxury, wellness destination is set to open in the coming months.

“Deriving from the Arabic word for hope, AMAALA offers a new coastal lifestyle rooted in wellness right here in Saudi Arabia. Guests and residents are invited to discover and honor what it means for them to live longer, better, whether that be serene retreats or sea and sun-soaked adventures. Proceeding directly from timeless Saudi traditions of retreat, renewal and connection, AMAALA is the new home for wellness in the world,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

The launch will see the debut of six world-class luxury resorts initially, as well as a yacht club, marine life institute, state-of-the-art marina and bustling Marina Village. The Wellness Route, a 5km linear park that connects the resorts and experiences through pristine nature, will also open in the next few months.

First resorts and experiences to open

Equinox Resort and Residences, AMAALA: Set to debut with 128 sleep-optimized guest rooms, suites, and two penthouses and 21 branded residences, redefining the luxury resort experience through the lens of high performance. The resort will introduce a next-generation approach to health, regeneration, and recovery — offering an open-air magnesium vitality pool, a subterranean spa grotto, hyperbaric chambers, personalized IV therapies, an Equinox Fitness Club, and five distinct culinary venues.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences, AMAALA at Triple Bay: Lush landscapes and cascading water features interspersed by beautifully designed outdoor spaces create a sanctuary of relaxation. This is complemented by its six dining outlets, an expansive Kids For All Seasons program, and a Discovery Centre. Offers 202 keys and 25 residences.

Nammos Resort and Residences, AMAALA: A social and solo wellness playground, the property boasts 110 rooms and 20 apartments with penthouse marina views, plus a number of F&B offerings. This includes the Ilios Bar with sunset views of the Red Sea and Nammos Restaurant on an exclusive island off the resort’s coast.

Rosewood Resort, AMAALA: With 110 guest rooms and suites, and 26 beautifully crafted private residences, Rosewood AMAALA offers bespoke luxury experiences, combining refined elegance with the natural beauty of the Red Sea. The resort is divided into zones catering to different experiences, including a Family Hotel, Couples Hotel, and Spa and Wellness zone. The Signature Asaya Spa invites guests to nurture the self with tradition-inspired treatments, rejuvenating activities, and healthy food and drink.

Six Senses, AMAALA: Offering 100 pool suites and villas, plus 25 branded residences, Six Senses AMAALA is set to deliver immersive personalized journeys of rejuvenation and discovery. The 3,000 m2 spa brings signature Six Senses Wellness programs including Sleep, Yoga, Fitness, Detox, Longevity and Visiting Practitioner Program. It also offers biohacking programs designed to enhance overall vitality and performance.

AMAALA Yacht Club: Poised to become one of the world’s premier yachting destinations, the yacht club will host an exceptional event calendar, including the Grand Finale of The Ocean Race in 2027, plus offer a dedicated sailing academy, opening up new waters for maritime enthusiasts, while reviving the region’s long history of sailing heritage.

Corallium: A signature attraction at Triple Bay AMAALA, Corallium celebrates the beauty and resilience of the Red Sea. Through immersive exhibits across three levels, stunning marine displays, and storytelling led by passionate experts, it invites visitors to explore the ocean’s wonders and protect what we love.

AMAALA Hotel: Also opening in the first phase, the resort is owned and operated by Red Sea Global and situated at the Staff Village, where those running the destination live. The hotel offers 144 keys with a Levantine all-day dining restaurant, Mediterranean beach club and grab and go snack bar.

As Saudi Arabia continues its transformation journey under Vision 2030, RSG is helping bring that to life, creating destinations that drive sustainable growth, empower Saudi talent, and deliver lasting socioeconomic impact. AMAALA alone is expected to create up to 50,000 new jobs and contribute SAR 11 billion (USD 3 billion) to the nation’s GDP upon its completion.

RSG invested SAR 51.04bn into Phase One of the destination’s development. When complete it will feature a total of nine resorts, encompassing more than1,600 keys including branded and unbranded residences. The remaining three resorts that complete Phase One are Clinique La Prairie Health Resort, Jayasom Wellness Resort, and The Ritz-Carlton Resort. All are on track to open over the coming months, further enhancing AMAALA’s diverse luxury and wellness offerings.

Pioneering Regenerative Tourism

AMAALA is committed to going beyond sustainability, aiming for a 30% net conservation benefit to local ecosystems by 2040 through enhancing biologically diverse habitats. The destination has been carefully designed to accommodate no more than 500,000 visitors annually to preserve the pristine environment. The entire destination will be powered by 100% renewable energy, eliminating 350,000 tCO2eq annually.

Guests can arrive to AMAALA via Red Sea International Airport, which now welcomes direct flights from Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, and Riyadh, and transfer by a fleet of luxury electric vehicles. A direct European route will be added imminently. In 2026, AlWajh Airport will re-open following renovations, providing enhanced connectivity to the destination.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services.

This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destination, The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and Thuwal Private Retreat, which opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

About TOURISE

TOURISE is the world’s premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism.

Under the umbrella of the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, powered by the Saudi Tourism Authority, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place November 11–13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, tourism, and technology to drive transformative deals and deliver high-impact initiatives that redefine the future of the global tourism industry.

TOURISE ensures worldwide participation while offering access to decision-makers shaping the industry’s evolution. Following the Summit, TOURISE will continue as a year-round platform where bold ideas turn into real-world solutions.

For more information visit www.tourise.com