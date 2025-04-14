Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Following the record-breaking success of its debut season, Million Dollar Listing: UAE is set to return for an unmissable second installment. Co-produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and STARZPLAY, this STARZPLAY Original will once again immerse viewers in the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in the UAE. Filming has begun, and new episodes are set to premiere at the end of this year.

The series, exclusively licensed from NBCUniversal Formats, will feature an extended 12-episode run, offering deeper insights into the lives of top real estate brokers navigating multimillion-dollar deals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Returning cast members include veteran realtor and Executive Producer Ben Bandari, along with Riad Gohar and Rami Wahood. This season also welcomes two dynamic new brokers, Sarah Serhan and Mai Khaled, promising fresh rivalries, bold deals and more drama than ever before. Million Dollar Listing: UAE season 2, has partnered with Aldar and DAMAC, further reinforcing the series' strong ties to the region’s premier luxury real estate developers.

“At Image Nation Abu Dhabi, we are committed to producing high-quality, locally relevant content that resonates with audiences across the region. The success of Million Dollar Listing: UAE demonstrates the growing appetite for premium, homegrown reality formats and we are proud to bring a second season to viewers. By showcasing the UAE’s dynamic real estate market and diverse talent, this series continues to reinforce the country’s position as a global media and entertainment hub”, said Ben Ross, CEO of Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

"The success of the first season of Million Dollar Listing: UAE, highlights STARZPLAY's commitment to delivering premium, locally relevant content," said Maaz Sheikh, CEO of STARZPLAY. "As the UAE's only homegrown entertainment platform of its kind, we're excited to bring our audience a second season with even higher stakes, bigger deals, and more compelling personalities. Million Dollar Listing: UAE, a STARZPLAY Original, not only entertains but also showcases the dynamism and ambition of the UAE to viewers around the world."

Season 1 of the series was a major success for STARZPLAY, breaking platform records and becoming one of its top-performing original series. The show’s popularity soared even further when it was picked up international streaming platforms Hayu and Roku, climbing global streaming charts and attracting a growing international fanbase. With momentum building, anticipation for Season 2 is already at an all-time high.

Stay tuned for more updates as Million Dollar Listing UAE gears up for its return, delivering an exclusive look into the luxury property market, high-stakes negotiations and the elite lifestyles that define the UAE’s real estate scene. Million Dollar Listing: UAE is produced by Navigation Films and has Emmy-nominated and BAFTA award-winning producer Marc Lorber serving as Executive Producer.

About Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Image Nation Abu Dhabi is one of the Middle East’s leading film studios with a mission to unlock the potential of the region’s creative talent to bring its vibrant storytelling to the world.

The company has built its reputation on breaking boundaries and unleashing imagination through content ranging from award-winning films and TV programs to documentaries and non-scripted series, produced in partnership with a global network of content creators, distributors, and channels. By catalyzing ideas, talent, and enterprise, the studio fosters dialogue and builds relationships that help bridge cultural gaps.

Image Nation productions have been screened at film festivals across the globe and received the film and TV industry’s highest honors, including Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and Emmys.

In delivering on its mission, Image Nation also plays an important role in realizing Abu Dhabi’s vision to shape a competitive, sustainable, and globally open economy and positioning the emirate as a regional content creation hub.

About STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY (www.starzplay.com) is the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, delivering a premium mix of Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive original productions, Arabic series, popular Turkish dramas, live sports, and family-friendly programming.

With strategic partnerships including major global studios such as Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, AMC, BBC, Falcon Films, and Image Nation Studios—its primary production partner for STARZPLAY Originals—the platform offers an extensive library tailored specifically to regional tastes. STARZPLAY also provides top-tier Turkish content through collaborations with MADD TV, TRT, and ATV, and showcases elite live sports coverage including Italian Serie A, Dutch Eredivisie, UFC, cricket, rugby, boxing, golf, and basketball.

With over 2.5 million subscribers and more than 18 million app downloads, STARZPLAY is continually reshaping the digital entertainment landscape. The platform delivers high-quality streaming in HD and 4K on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and IPTV services, complemented by user-friendly iOS and Android apps supporting offline viewing. Leveraging advanced AI-driven recommendations and interactive offerings—including Fantasy Sports gaming, STARZ ON (ad-supported free streaming), and STARZPLAY Store (premium content rentals and purchases)—STARZPLAY ensures a personalized entertainment experience for every viewer.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with additional offices in the UAE and Pakistan, STARZPLAY is backed by renowned international and regional investors led by evision (part of e& Group), along with ADQ, Lionsgate, GE, and SEQ — further solidifying its market leadership across the MENA region and beyond.

Instagram: @starzplayarabia | X: @STARZPlayArabia | LinkedIn: STARZPLAY

About NBCUniversal Formats

NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios, is the international sales division for all formats created within the production, broadcast and streaming divisions of NBCUniversal and Sky Studios, as well as select third parties. The division fosters an array of strategic alliances, co-production and co-development partnerships to bring new and existing content to the global market. NBCUniversal Formats represents a vast and diverse slate of non-scripted and scripted formats. Leading brands include international success series "Top Chef," hit game show "Hollywood Game Night," Emmy® Award-winning comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live," global franchise "The Real Housewives," entertainment formats "World of Dance" and "Songland," in addition to scripted formats "Suits," "House," "The Sinner," "The Good Place" and "Superstore," among others.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 48,000 homes with over 50,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

Follow DAMAC Properties on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube(@DAMACofficial).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 42 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates. For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

