Dubai, UAE: RECAPP, the UAE’s first free-of-charge door-to-door recycling service developed by Veolia and Coca-Cola Middle East renew partnership with the common goal to close the loop on various packaging waste materials through an innovative recyclable collection scheme that enables segregation at source and diversion away from landfills.

This collaboration follows Coca-Cola supporting the launch of RECAPP, a recycling service developed by Veolia, the global benchmark company for ecological transformation, as a pilot in 2021 as Circle Coalition partners.

To mark the renewed partnership, recycling bins have also been deployed at the Coca-Cola Middle East offices in Dubai to encourage the recycling reflex at the workplace. Plastic and aluminium waste collection is a new step for RECAPP that aims to collect more recyclable waste generated into business areas and Coca-Cola Middle East is the first company to pave the way in this area.

Commenting on the partnership, Jérôme Viricel, General Manager of RECAPP at Veolia Middle East, said: “The RECAPP app, launched by Veolia, offers a convenient and rewarding solution to recycle from home, encouraging the development of sustainable communities in the UAE. RECAPP is now launching a new service for businesses such as office collections for plastic, cans and paper, retail collections to help restaurants and retailers in their recycling journey and create a local circular economy, and a school program to spread awareness to the young generations. We are really proud to receive the support of Coca-Cola to encourage the recycling reflex all over Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s communities.”

Tolga Cebe, Vice President & General Manager Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company added: “This partnership is in line with our ambitious global World Without Waste vision to help collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle or can we sell by 2030. That’s why a key piece of this vision is to collaborate with partners on meaningful solutions. RECAPP will help make recycling easier and more accessible for communities, whilst promoting a sustainable lifestyle and developing a circular economy.”

The celebration of this partnership marked an important milestone in the RECAPP journey to celebrate 27,000 downloads of the app and the collection of 280 tonnes of recyclables since its launch in November 2020.

About RECAPP

RECAPP empowers each individual in their recycling process by offering an easy and efficient way to schedule pick-ups for plastic bottles and aluminium cans. After segregating recyclables from general waste at home, residents can simply download the Go RECAPP application from the App Store or Google Play, and schedule a pick-up time at their convenience. RECAPP will then collect the recyclables from the user’s doorstep and recycle them, completely free of charge. Each time a user recycles, points are accumulated based on the weight of the collected recyclables, and the user can redeem the points with RECAPP’s reward partners.

About Veolia Group

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 220,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28,508 billion euros in 2021. www.veolia.com

