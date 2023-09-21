The platform has facilitated numerous trades, with popular products being rPET Pellets and rPP Pellets.

Rebound is in the process of launching a one-stop-shop version of its platform to enhance user experience and streamline the connection between individuals and organizations involved in plastic waste management.

Dubai, UAE – Rebound, a leading solution-oriented business committed to keeping plastics out of the environment and within the economy, is excited to celebrate their platform’s first anniversary. In just one year, the platform has experienced rapid growth, now boasting over 210 members from nearly 60 countries. Since its launch on September 5, 2022, the platform has made tremendous progress in its mission to combat the global plastic waste problem while also simplifying the connection between all stakeholders in plastic waste management. Additionally, Rebound has recently soft-launched their advisory services, Rebound Solutions, to assist clients on a global scale. The platform has successfully facilitated numerous trades, connecting buyers and sellers to the global market for materials such as rPET Flakes, rPET Pellets, rPP Pellets, and more. This connection has not only provided price transparency and quality assurance but also streamlined the trading process for all involved.

Maryam Al Mansoori, General Manager, Rebound, said, "As we reflect on our first year, we are incredibly grateful for the support and contributions of our members and partners who have played a pivotal role in our success. Together, we have made significant strides in our mission to create a circular economy for plastics. We look forward to expanding our network and continuing to drive positive change in the coming years."

With 44 members hailing from the UAE and strong international participation, Rebound has garnered a global network of innovative individuals and organizations dedicated to creating a more sustainable future. The top five countries represented in the platform include the UAE, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the United States. Rebound has collaborated with an international leading recycler in Japan, planning to set up operations in the UAE. This partnership, which has garnered recognition from the UAE government, will further strengthen Rebound's efforts to tackle plastic pollution and enhance the plastic waste management infrastructure, by keeping plastics within the economy and out of the environment.

Additionally, Rebound is proud to have been selected as a technology pioneer in the World Economic Forum (WEF), making it the first company in the GCC to receive this prestigious recognition. This further demonstrates Rebound's commitment to driving technological advancements and sustainable practices within the industry.

As Rebound celebrates its first anniversary, the company has announced the imminent launch of its one-stop-shop version of the Rebound platform. This new version will further enhance user experience as a digitally accessible platform which provides the opportunity for all buyers & sellers to have access to trade on a global scale with ease, while also streamlining the process of connecting individuals and organizations involved in the management of plastic waste.

About Rebound

Rebound was established with a global mission of keeping plastics out of the environment and within the economy, to become part of the solution to reducing plastic pollution. Rebound, backed by IHC, has been founded to address these challenges through their trading platform along with their advisory services.



