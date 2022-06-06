Dubai, UAE: Re:Set, the leading platform for mental health, well-being, growth and inclusion, collaborates with NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to provide weekly mental health and preventative health resources in eight languages, for its domestic workers and contracted staff. The resources are available in English, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, Tagalog, Sinhala, Luganda, and Nepali, to ensure accessibility for all.

Developed in May 2021, the collaboration was driven by an alignment of values and a focus on mental health for NYUAD’s domestic workers and contracted staff. The programme was launched in response to NYUAD’s Office of Social Responsibility (OSR), which wanted to ensure that the well-being of its contracted staff and domestic workers was supported during COVID-19 and thereafter. The Re:Set x NYUAD mental health and well-being resources are distributed on an app that all contracted NYU Abu Dhabi colleagues have access to. The Hindi mental health resources remain the most viewed on the app, with users selecting this language preference, and English coming in second. Post-pandemic, these resources will now also be provided by Re:Set in-person through multilingual workshops and sessions.

The resources cover a wide range of topics such as mental health and preventative health, COVID-19 and the multitude of ways to support well-being, to name but a few. While the pandemic brought on significant challenges, it also brought an opportunity for NYUAD to reimagine its programming.

Commenting on the partnership, Liria Gjidija, Head of Social Responsibility and Global Outreach at NYUAD, said: “We decided to partner with Re:Set because of their alignment with NYUAD’s mission and core values. Our Institution’s foundation was built on the shared belief of the importance of accessibility to education for all. NYUAD’s Office of Social Responsibility

took our University’s mission to the next level by creating a comprehensive program of adult education opportunities in 2012 and integrating non-traditional students, our contracted staff, and domestic workers employed by members of our community into a first effort of its kind in the region. Partnering with Re:Set has been a natural fit as their company's ethos aligns with our vision to foster an environment that empowers communities through education.”

Aakanksha Tangri, Founder of Re:Set, further explained: “Re:Set has created weekly customized offerings specifically for the target demographic, ranging from written resources to social media posts and guided videos that are culturally sensitive, multilingual, and cover a spectrum of topics across mental health. Our resources not only provide tangible steps for implementation in daily life but also equip one with a thorough understanding of topics ranging from how to manage an anxiety attack to how you can explain the importance of booster shots to families or how gender impacts one’s communication style. In line with the UAE programme for happiness and well-being, our work with NYU Abu Dhabi focuses on the inclusion of happiness in the policies, programmes and services for all walks of life.”

About Re:Set

Re:Set is your everyday partner for mental health, well-being, growth and inclusion resources. The platform provides a safe space to foster dialogue, access experts, join cohort-style programs and consume self-paced content to help people thrive in their lives. The platform is open to individuals, enterprises and educational organizations. In 2022, Re:Set launched The Playing Field, an innovative female-led club that brings together, supports and empowers a diverse group of high-achieving women in the UAE. Through collaboration, learning, opportunity and community events the club is integral to not only its members but the wider female community.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 115 countries and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

