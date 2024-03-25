The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University of Bahrain recently hosted international dignitaries on campus to strengthen its international collaboration framework for the benefit of students.

Earlier this year, Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, welcomed His Excellency Mr Saqib Rauf, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Ms Tahira Saleem, Community Welfare Attache, to discuss a collaboration opportunity with Aga Khan University in Karachi on research and clinical electives. His Excellency commended the quality of the university graduates, extended his support to enrolled Pakistani students, and offered to assist in building academic bridges with universities and hospitals in Pakistan.

Additionally, a delegation from Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC), USA, led by Professor Susan Moffatt-Bruce, President of LHMC, including Dr Wael Al-Husami, Medical Director, International Health & International Medical Education, LHMC, and Dr Jalil Afnan, Designated Institutional Official, Executive Vice-Chair Operations of Radiology, LHMC, was hosted on campus to discuss our ongoing collaboration and expand the number and variety of specialties offered for electives, in addition to creating residency and fellowship opportunities for our graduates.

During their visit to Bahrain, the LHMC delegation also met with His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, and His Excellency Brigadier Professor Fahad Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Commander of the Royal Medical Services, and students who have taken part in electives at the Medical Centre.

Since the establishment of this partnership with LHMC in 2016, more than 70 RCSI Medical University of Bahrain students have pursued electives at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, resulting in several students being offered residency training positions.

Professor Otoom commented, “We just received the excellent news from Lahey Hospital & Medical Center that five of our graduates have been accepted into Internal Medicine residency training at their hospital. We extend our sincere thanks to His Excellency Mr Saqib Rauf and Professor Susan Moffatt-Bruce for their visit and valuable support, and we look forward to fostering together an international collaboration framework to support our students navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and inspire them towards a future of better health and wellbeing for all.”

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a ‘Participating Home Institutions’ in the Visiting Students Learning Opportunities (VSLO) programme of the Association of the American Medical Colleges, which facilitates global mobility for student electives. Through RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, several global elective opportunities with prestigious institutions are available such as Johns Hopkins University (USA), George Washington University (USA), University of Alabama (USA), PennState University (USA), University of Toronto (Canada), Kochi University (Japan), Taipei City Hospital (Taiwan) and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (UAE).

As a University, we strive for our students to gain holistic educational and clinical experience, develop the critical thinking skills required to navigate the complex landscape of global health challenges and prepare them to contribute to the betterment of healthcare services worldwide.

-Ends-

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain