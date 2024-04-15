RCSI Medical University of Bahrain recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Undergraduate Student Publication Award, a university recognition for the most notable research papers published by undergraduate students between October 1st, 2022, and September 30th, 2023.

A total of 48 undergraduate publications were submitted by students for consideration, showcasing the commitment of the student body to healthcare research and the vibrant research culture fostered by the university. The winning submissions were rigorously evaluated based on criteria such as journal impact factor, journal quartile rank and the degree of student authorship.

The 2023 Undergraduate Student Publication Award recipients were Final Year medical student Mr Ahmed Al-Hindawi, for his research titled "Exploring changes in levels and patterns of physical activity in undergraduate medical and nursing students during the COVID-19 pandemic", published in Frontiers in Public Health, supported by Dr Nitya Kumar, Senior Lecturer in Public Health & Epidemiology and Dr Declan Gaynor, Senior Lecturer & Academic Director of Admissions.

Medicine Year 3 students Ms Sara Anjum Niinuma, Ms Laila Lubbad Mohamed, and Ms Walaa I.M. Lubbad, were awarded for their research titled "The Role of Heat Shock Proteins in the Pathogenesis of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: A Review of the Literature", published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences under the mentorship of Professor Alexandra Butler, Professor in Pathology and Dr Abu Saleh Moin, Postdoctoral Research Fellow.

Senior Cycle 1 students, Mr Khaled Hameed Ahmed Abdulla Husain, Mr Saud Faisal Sarhan, Ms Shaikha Haya Khaled Ali Abdulla Alkhalifa and Ms Asal Ebrahim Abdali Khalil Ebrahim Buhasan were awarded for their research titled "Dementia in Diabetes: The Role of Hypoglycemia", published in International Journal of Molecular Sciences under the mentorship of Professor Alexandra Butler, Professor in Pathology and Dr Abu Saleh Moin, Postdoctoral Research Fellow.

Professor Stephen Atkin, Head of the School of Postgraduate Studies and Research at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, expressed his appreciation for the students' achievements, "We are incredibly proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by our undergraduate students toward healthcare research. Their outstanding performance serves as a testament to their hard work and the invaluable guidance provided by Dr Maikki Cullen, Academic Director of Undergraduate Research and our faculty members. We are confident that their current and future research contributions will be instrumental to improving patient care and healthcare."

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain remains committed to nurturing a supportive environment that encourages undergraduate students to engage in impactful research endeavours with the ultimate goal of the Undergraduate Student Publication Award scheme being to nurture future generations of healthcare researchers.

