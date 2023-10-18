Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) and Elegancia Healthcare - a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU to forge a strategic partnership to advance their shared interest in covering different, scientific, administrative, technical and research areas. The MoU was signed by QU President, Dr. Omar Al Ansari and the CEO of Elegancia Healthcare, Joseph Hazel — establishing the framework for cooperation between the two parties.

One of its primary objectives is to create opportunities for joint continuous professional development (CPD) and continuous medical education (CME) through information exchange related to teaching and research in the fields of mutual interest. To further promote knowledge transfer and collaboration, Elegancia Healthcare will provide students with internship opportunities and clinical training, based on the areas relevant to Elegancia Healthcare’s hospitals. The partnership also focuses on designing and promoting joint research projects in areas of mutual interests to generate new scientific and practical results, which are applicable to Qatar. This will be facilitated through the exchange of publications, reports and academic material.

Another key aspect of the partnership is the collaboration between members of the scientific staff to provide the opportunity of cross-appointments for faculty members working in the university.

Commenting on the signing, Al Ansari said in a statement, “We are looking forward to working with Elegancia Healthcare based on this promising partnership. Qatar University is already well-aligned with the country’s public healthcare sector, so this collaboration represents an excellent opportunity to activate a fruitful cooperation with the private healthcare sector. Hopefully, this partnership will enable us to mutually create an elaborate system that operates with a sense of purpose, whereby each party fulfills its duties whether it’s the public sector, private sector or the educational institution Qatar University.”

“We are looking forward to working with Elegancia Healthcare through a promising agreement. Qatar University is well integrated with the health sector in the country, especially the government sector; this is a good opportunity to engage and collaborate further with the private sector. Hopefully, we can be a big system working together in a meaningful way, each party doing its part, whether it is the government, private sector, or QU in its role as an academic institution,” he added.

Hazel, said: “At Elegancia Healthcare we recognise the vital and effective role that education plays in empowering the youth, supporting remarkable talents and shaping the future of Qatar. This promising cooperation between the two parties will push education opportunities to new levels. The value of this partnership will come to life by providing Qatar University’s students with an enriching educational experience, utilising our physician’s international experience to give back to the student community, and facilitating the valuable exchange of scientific information to expand the scope of research outputs. Our commitment to patient experience, world-class medical expertise and cutting-edge medical technologies across our healthcare facilities makes our institutions the ideal environments to complement academic excellence and support continual learning.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).