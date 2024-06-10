

The Qatar Chamber (QC) Education Committee discussed the developments in the private education sector, including the capacity of private schools, license renewal, school fees, and other related issues.



This came during a meeting presided over by HE QC First Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Committee Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, in the presence of QC board member and Vice Chairman of the Committee Eng. Ali bin Abdulatif Al Mesned. Also present at the meeting was the Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama.



Speaking at the meeting, HE QC First Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Committee Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari emphasized the significance of facilitating procedures and overcoming challenges facing the private sector, enabling it to perform its role as a genuine and active partner to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.



For his part, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama praised the fruitful cooperation with Qatar Chamber, indicating that the Ministry focuses on issuing a number of directories to support the work of the private education sector. He underscored the important role the private education sector plays within the community, noting that it includes 346 schools and kindergartens, 133 private educational centers, and 172 nurseries.



QC board member and Vice Chairman of the Committee Eng. Ali bin Abdulatif Al Mesned underscored the importance of partnership between the public and private sectors in accomplishing Qatar National Vision 2030. He said the Committee supports the Ministrys efforts to achieve its mission.



He further noted that the Committee would present a number of studies on the sector's perspectives regarding the main topics reviewed at the meeting, following the technical team's recommendations to the Committee.

