Razzamataz Theatre Schools aims to bring its performing arts education model to the region through franchise opportunities, focusing on the UAE’s increasing demand for educational programmes that foster creativity, confidence, and personal development.

Razzamataz Theatre Schools is still the TOP FIVE most successful investments from BBC Dragons’ Den according to a recent report from money.co.uk

Students from the Razzamataz Theatre Schools performs at GESS (Global Educational Supplies & Solutions) Dubai 2024

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Razzamataz Theatre Schools is looking to engage local partners as the UK-based leading provider of exceptional performing arts education for children and young people aims to expand into the Middle East, with a focus on Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

With a successful track record in the UK, Razzamataz is now looking to bring its innovative blend of performing arts education and life skills development to the UAE.

As part of its strategic expansion into the Middle East, Razzamataz is offering franchise opportunities, focusing on the UAE’s increasing demand for educational programs that foster creativity, confidence, and personal development.

The franchise opportunity offers a proven business model with a projected turnover exceeding £1 million by the fifth year. In addition, franchisees will receive comprehensive training at the UK headquarters, along with ongoing operational support to ensure a smooth and profitable launch in the UAE market.

According to a recent report from money.co.uk, Razzamataz Theatre Schools is still the TOP FIVE most successful investments from BBC Dragons’ Den. Its UK franchise network currently generates £4 million in total turnover, and the company has built a strong reputation for delivering both educational and commercial success.

"The UAE presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand into a region that prioritises education and innovation," said Denise Gosney, Founder and Managing Director of Razzamataz Theatre Schools. "The Middle East is a natural next step for our growth and we are seeking a dedicated partner to bring our award-winning model to the region, as well as create new opportunities for young people."

This Middle East expansion aligns with the company’s long-term vision of reaching more international markets and coincides with Razzamataz’s 25th anniversary celebration. The company’s successful track record and commitment to fostering creativity and life skills in young people positions it as a strong contender in the UAE’s educational sector.

Upon the invitation of the UK Trade Mission, students from the Razzamataz Theatre Schools have come to Dubai to perform at GESS (Global Educational Supplies & Solutions) Dubai 2024 to showcase their talents and share how the performing arts help them excel academically, boost their confidence, and enable them to develop essential life skills that will serve them well into the future.

About Razzamataz Theatre Schools

Founded in 2000 by Denise Gosney, Razzamataz Theatre Schools provides exceptional performing arts education to over 10,000 children and young people across the UK each week. With 61 schools and 45 franchisees, Razzamataz offers a diverse range of classes in dance, drama, and singing, both in musical theatre and commercial styles, designed to build confidence, creativity, and performing skills. The network operates with a turnover of approximately £4 million and is supported by a Head Office team of two full-time staff members and 15 consultants. Razzamataz is committed to inspiring and empowering young people through performing arts, offering students opportunities to participate in performances, international enrichment trips, workshops, and industry-led masterclasses. With 25 years of experience, the school aims to unlock the potential of young people, fostering lifelong skills that support both personal growth and academic success.

