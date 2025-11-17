Cairo, Egypt: Raya Holding for Financial Investments (RAYA.CA) announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, reporting another period of record-breaking performance that reflects the Group’s resilience, strategic execution, and diversified business model.

During the third quarter of 2025, Raya Holding achieved its highest results to date, with revenues reaching EGP 17.7 billion, marking a strong 45.5% year-on-year growth and a 19% increase compared to the previous quarter. Gross profit recorded EGP 3.6 billion, up 46.8% year-on-year, while EBITDA rose by 59.1% to reach EGP 2.1 billion. Net profit after minority interest surged by 62.4% year-on-year to EGP 740 million, representing the highest quarterly net profit in the company’s history.

For the first nine months of 2025, the Group maintained its strong growth trajectory, with total revenues amounting to EGP 45.5 billion, reflecting a 41% increase compared to the same period last year. Gross profit grew by 41.4% to reach EGP 9.6 billion, while EBITDA rose by 43.6% to EGP 5.3 billion. Net profit after minority interest recorded a 47% year-on-year increase, reaching EGP 1.6 billion. These results underscore Raya Holding’s operational excellence and strategic focus on sustainable growth and profitability across its diverse portfolio.

Portfolio companies continued to demonstrate the strength and balance of Raya’s business model. Raya Information Technology reported exceptional growth of 65.1% year-on-year, driven by major digital transformation projects and strategic investments, including financing agreements exceeding EGP 2 billion. Aman Holding achieved 51.4% year-on-year revenue growth, fueled by the launch of innovative financing products, expansion plans in Saudi Arabia, and a total of EGP 665 million in securitization issuances during 2025. Raya Trade achieved 33.2% growth in revenues, supported by the expansion of its retail network and exclusive distribution partnerships with global brands. Raya Electric recorded an outstanding 212.4% year-on-year increase in revenues, reflecting the success of its Manufacturing-as-a-Service partnership with LG and growing demand for local production.

Raya Foods also delivered strong performance with a 36.3% year-on-year increase in exports, reinforcing its position as Egypt’s number-one frozen strawberry exporter, while Raya Auto continued to grow with a 33.9% increase in revenues supported by the success of XPENG’s electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Raya Customer Experience maintained steady performance, with 67.9% of its revenues generated in USD, highlighting its growing offshore footprint.

Commenting on the results, Ahmed Khalil, Group CEO of Raya Holding, stated:

“Our 2025 performance reflects the strength of Raya’s investment portfolio, a diversified structure, and a strategy built on discipline and growth. Each of our businesses has delivered solid results, proving the value of our operating model and the quality of our leadership across sectors.

This record year is the outcome of collective effort, from our teams driving performance on the ground to the leadership steering strategic direction. We remain focused on consistency, sustainable returns, and creating real value for our shareholders, partners, and customers.”

As one of Egypt’s leading investment groups, Raya Holding continues to operate through 10 portfolio companies, 40 subsidiaries across 6 countries, employing more than 20,000 professionals. With a consistent focus on innovation, expansion, and efficiency, Raya continues to strengthen its position as a flagship investment group contributing to Egypt’s industrial, technological, and economic growth.