Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – RAYA CX, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments and trusted provider of customer service, technical support, and global services for Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is proud to announce the opening of its second site in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the heart of Riyadh. This expansion, in addition to the first site in Al-Khobar, represents a significant milestone for RAYA CX and demonstrates the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for exceptional customer experiences in the region.

The new site, strategically chosen in the city center of Riyadh, hosts an integrated operational facility equipped to the highest standards, with a massive capacity that aligns with the company's growth targets, strategic expansion plans, and ambitious commitment to attract, train, and employ 1,500 qualified national Saudi talents of both genders during the current year.

This aligns with RAYA CX's commitment to supporting the efforts of achieving the ambitious 2030 vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Supported by the latest equipment and best technological solutions to manage and enhance customer experiences, along with a fully integrated team of operational and managerial competencies across various supporting departments and divisions. The company aims, through the second operational site to enhance RAYA CX's capabilities in delivering excellent business service solutions and managing exceptional customer experiences to a growing segment of the company's clients in the Saudi market.

The opening ceremony was attended by RAYA CX’s top management who are prominent industry figures, including RAYA CX's CEO, Ahmed Aboulezz, the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Sam Hanna, and the General Manager of RAYA CX Gulf, Hossam Fouad. Their presence at the event underscored the significance of this expansion and highlighted RAYA CX's continued commitment to excellence and growth in the region as well as meeting with its Saudi teams to extend gratitude for their hard work and dedication.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new site in Riyadh," said Ahmed Aboulezz, CEO of RAYA CX. "This expansion does not only reinforce our strong presence in Saudi Arabia but also enables us to better serve our valued clients with enhanced capacity and proximity. We are confident that our team's expertise and the new state-of-the-art facility will ensure exceptional customer experiences for our partners across a vast universe of industries."

The opening of the new site in Riyadh marks an important milestone for RAYA CX's growth strategy, allowing the company to cater to the increasing demand for its services in Saudi Arabia. By expanding its operations, RAYA CX aims to further strengthen its position as a leading provider of customer experience management solutions in the region.

This comes on the heels of RAYA CX’s participation in the renowned E3 CX Conference in Riyadh, KSA, and the CX Live Show in Dubai, UAE, where they exhibited their advanced CX solutions as well as gave keynote and panel discussions. RAYA CX was also recognized by E3 event organizers Ejtemaat KSA and Saudi CX Association for their impact as CX experts and was awarded Best CX Innovation Contact Center at the CX Live Show.

RAYA CX is a renowned provider of customer service, technical support, and global services, serving Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With a proven track record of excellence since 2001, RAYA CX is committed to delivering superior customer experiences through innovative solutions and a skilled team of professionals.