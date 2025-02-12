Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – RasMal, the first cap table management and investment governance platform in MENA region, closes its Pre-Series A investment round led by Syndicate Element Holding Group (SHG), a leading investment firm, with a total value of $4.8 million (18 million SAR) during LEAP 2025 in Riyadh.This investment aims to introduce new tools and services to streamline fundraising processes and equity transfers, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 to build a technology-driven financial ecosystem.

RasMal is a Saudi fintech company that provides digital solutions to help private companies automate cap table management, fundraising, and equity transfers, while also supporting investors and private funds in managing investment opportunities and investor relations.

RasMal platform offers a suite of tools for cap table management, employee stock option plans (ESOP), AI-driven company valuation modeling, cloud-based data rooms, and automated legal documentation, all designed to enhance transparency and operational efficiency. In addition, Pentugram, a wholly owned platform of RasMal Company, provides deal flow management and investor reporting/relations tools for venture capital funds, angel investors, incubators, and accelerators, contributing to greater transparency within the investment ecosystem.

Furthermore, RasMal is part of the Saudi Unicorns Program, launched by Misk Foundation, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the National Technology Development Program, further solidifying its role in developing a more efficient investment environment.

Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of SHG, stated: “Our investment in RasMal is a significant step toward empowering startups and investors through AI-driven financial governance. By integrating RasMal’s automated cap table management with our investment expertise, we are creating a more transparent and efficient investment ecosystem.”

Nasser Al-Tamimi, Co-Founder of RasMal, commented: “This investment reflects our commitment to empowering startups and investors with innovative technological solutions that enhance the efficiency of cap table management and investment governance. Through our partnership with SHG, we will accelerate the adoption of automation in fundraising and equity transfers, adding significant value to the investment ecosystem in the region. We believe that fintech is the key to advancing the business and investment sector, and we will work with our strategic partners to drive a digital transformation that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030.”

The agreement was signed at LEAP Riyadh 2025, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in fintech innovation, AI-driven investment governance, and digital financing solutions.

For media inquiries, you may contact:

Tamer Ali

Marketing director

Tamer@rasmal.io