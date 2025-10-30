Platform to foster community, connections, support personal and professional development, reward, and enrich the work-life experience and employee wellbeing, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah as a top destination not just for visitors but for the people who bring it to life.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has unveiled BeRAK, a first-of-its-kind employee engagement and wellbeing platform designed to connect, motivate, inspire and reward the people behind the Emirate’s thriving tourism sector. The platform was launched on 29 October 2025 at the RAK Sports Festival for tourism and hospitality employees held at Longbeach Campground, marking a major milestone in RAKTDA’s ongoing efforts to enhance workforce wellbeing and strengthen community across Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism and hospitality industry.

The first government-led initiative of its kind in the UAE, BeRAK integrates communication, recognition, professional development and holistic wellbeing into a single platform, reflecting RAKTDA’s vision to enhance liveability through tourism and reinforce Ras Al Khaimah as not only a world-class destination for visitors but also an exceptional place to work, live and thrive. Developed to connect and inspire tourism professionals across hotels, resorts, attractions and tourism-related businesses, the platform acts as a central hub that strengthens community, celebrates achievements and promotes a culture of balance, connection and continuous learning.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Mira Zakharia, Senior Director of Human Resources at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “BeRAK is a strategic investment in our people and our culture. Our vision is to create an environment where every tourism professional feels connected, recognised and supported, with access to the resources they need to thrive personally and professionally. By combining meaningful engagement and innovative wellbeing offering, we are shaping a workforce that is connected, healthier, happier and ready to deliver exceptional guest experiences that reflect the true spirit of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Accessible through both mobile app and web, BeRAK, is not only used as a communication tool, but rather a community binding platform. It provides employees with access to wellbeing programmes, expert consultations with psychologists, dietitians and personal trainers, professional growth opportunities, and sector-wide updates and events. Gamification and recognition features bring energy and fun to engagement through challenges, competitions and milestone celebrations, all designed to strengthen teamwork, motivation and workplace satisfaction.

FEATURES THAT CONNECT AND INSPIRE

BeRAK blends digital engagement with real-world experiences to create a seamless ecosystem of connection, wellbeing and recognition.

Gamification and Rewards: Interactive challenges and habit-based activities turn everyday actions into achievements. Employees can complete step, hydration, and wellness challenges, participate in duels, and earn points redeemable in the in-app for exclusive rewards, wellness vouchers, and VIP experiences.

Live Events and Competitions: Digital engagement extends into real life through sports tournaments, CSR drives, and themed challenges. Inter-hotel trivia nights, talent shows, and creative contests encourage collaboration and healthy competition across the tourism community.

Recognition and Celebration: BeRAK builds a culture of appreciation through digital badges, personalised celebration cards, and milestone recognition for birthdays, work anniversaries, and achievements, fostering motivation and belonging.

Holistic Wellbeing: Employees gain access to psychologists, dietitians, and personal trainers for online and onsite sessions, while tracking their daily habits, such as mood, sleep, water intake and physical activity, through personalised wellbeing journeys designed to support balance and wellbeing.

Community and Connection: Through social clubs, community feeds, and peer-to-peer interactions, employees can share stories, exchange ideas, and celebrate each other's successes, creating a sense of unity and shared purpose across the tourism workforce.

BeRAK embodies the essence of its tagline - Be One. Be Inspired. Be You. - by empowering employees to connect and grow across four core pillars: engagement, wellbeing, communication and development. Through these pillars, RAKTDA aims to nurture a motivated, resilient and purpose-driven workforce, one that contributes to long-term sustainability and service excellence across the tourism ecosystem.



BeRAK is powered by Wellbees and developed to meet the purpose, a leading global employee wellbeing technology company that partners with organisations in more than 100 countries to elevate workplace culture and performance. Recognised for its award-winning digital wellbeing solutions, Wellbees combines behavioural science, data analytics and human connection to create measurable impact on employee engagement, retention and health. Its collaboration with RAKTDA marks the first time the platform has been tailored specifically for a destination’s tourism workforce across an Emirate, underscoring Ras Al Khaimah’s leadership in people-first innovation.

BeRAK supports Ras Al Khaimah’s continued recognition as one of the top ten cities globally for expats, known for its exceptional quality of life and work culture. RAKTDA has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years, reflecting its ongoing commitment to building a supportive and inclusive workplace. With the introduction of BeRAK, RAKTDA continues to set new benchmarks for employee engagement and wellbeing, celebrating the people who drive the Emirate’s growth as the heartbeat of its tourism success.