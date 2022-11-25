Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has launched a new service, providing homeowners an expert assessment of energy saving opportunities in their property.

Manzily Energy Advice was launched at the RAK Energy Summit targeting residential properties, which constitute one of the highest electricity consuming sectors in Ras Al Khaimah. The service is designed to provide customised advice to homeowners of villas and residential apartments in Ras Al Khaimah on how to save on their energy and water bills improve their indoor air quality and comfort with the use of smart technologies and controls.

On the launch of the new service, H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality said, “Ras Al Khaimah Municipality strives to continuously expand its range of services to meet more sophisticated needs of residents. We hope that the Manzily Energy Advice service will make residents of Ras Al Khaimah more aware of the opportunities to save energy and water with new technologies and support them in making their homes more modern”.

Participation in the Manzily Energy Advice service does not require any technical background knowledge from homeowners. They can register their interest on Reem website (reem.rak.ae) and avail of the service free of charge for a limited period, in the limit of available personnel capacity.

The service will take about 1 hour and homeowners can choose from options of a home visit, a video call or a phone call by an expert energy auditor appointed by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality. The expert will assess the main energy and water consuming equipment of their home, such as air conditioners (ACs), lights, appliances, water fittings, garden irrigation systems, the usage habits of such equipment and the homeowners’ main energy related concerns.

After the assessment, homeowners will receive a short report including recommendations on how to save energy and water, along with improving their indoor air quality and comfort. The recommendations may include usage of smart technologies and controls, improvement and replacement of inefficient equipment, better maintenance practices, as well as changes in consumption behaviours of some equipment such as air conditioners and water fixtures. The report may also refer to additional information available in Reem’s website, including a list of providers of energy and water efficiency products and services that homeowners may contact for a more detailed evaluation of the recommended solutions.

The new service is part of the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency & Renewables Strategy 2040, launched in 2018. The strategy foresees 30% energy savings, 20% water savings and 20% contribution of renewable energy in electricity generation by 2040.

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Reem

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was established in 1959 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and since then works on providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality coordinates the implementation of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Strategy targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% generation from renewable energy sources by 2040.