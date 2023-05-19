Ras Al Khaimah: Sparklo, a cleantech company that aims to revolutionise the recycling industry, started its operations in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). The company’s core business is centered around producing and operating reverse vending machines (RVMs) which allow people to easily recycle plastic bottles and aluminum cans for simple rewards, such as discount vouchers for food or delivery services.

Sparklo founder Maxim Kaplevich explained the company’s unique approach to cleaning the planet: “We are not here to highlight the harmful consequences of waste pollution as people are already aware of it. We want to transform recycling into an easy and joyful practice through edutainment. We are trying to push recycling as part of community lifestyle and eliminate the root cause of the ‘plastic problem’.”

In its Ras Al Khaimah production unit located in Al Hamra Industrial Zone, Sparklo will be assembling RVMs to be installed across residential communities as well as shopping malls and other locations across the country. This move is aimed at supporting the company’s expansion goals in the MENA region, having already installed RVMs in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, as well as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“We are happy that we entered the UAE during the Year of Sustainability, to disrupt the recycling habit in both public and private arenas. This exciting journey couldn’t be possible without all the support provided by the amazing RAKEZ team which has been with us from day one facilitating all the set-up procedures,” Kaplevich added.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are thrilled to welcome yet another green champion to our growing pool of innovative companies offering environmentally-friendly solutions. Sparklo’s goal of making the world a better place with the help of the larger community is commendable and we are happy to be a part of their journey ahead.” He added “At RAKEZ, we firmly believe in promoting sustainability as one of the crucial aspects of our operations. Supporting these companies aligns perfectly with our overarching vision of fostering a sustainable business ecosystem.”

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ): RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Sparklo:

Sparklo is a cleantech international company. Born in the MENA region in a Year of Sustainability, it aims at disrupting the recycling industry and changing consumer’s perception of it.

Eco-company of the future, Sparklo offers game-changing solutions that make it fun and easy to contribute to sustainable lifestyle. Recycling can’t become a habit if it is not engaging or rewarding, and it’s Sparklo mission to make it happen.