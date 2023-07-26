Dubai, UAE – Raqmiyat, a leading system integrator and digital enabler, is delighted to announce a partnership with Alteryx, the Analytics Cloud Platform company. This collaboration aims to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data assets, enabling them to achieve faster insights, streamline operations, and drive innovation and efficiencies by empowering employees to deliver data-driven insights through accessible analytics.

The partnership leverages Raqmiyat's extensive experience in digital transformation with Alteryx’s low-code, no-code Analytics Automation Platform. By combining their expertise, the two companies will offer easy-to-use drag-and-drop analytic capabilities that democratize analytics, data science, and process automation, allowing everyone to deliver data-driven insights — regardless of technical skill level.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alteryx, a true pioneer in the field of analytics and automation," said Bahaa Indary, General Manager at Raqmiyat. "This collaboration signifies our commitment to empowering organizations to harness the power of data through accessible, advanced analytics and data science methodologies. Together, we will provide comprehensive solutions that enable businesses to make data-driven decisions that help optimize operations, drive innovation and achieve sustainable growth."

The partnership will focus on delivering a range of services and solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses across all industries. Raqmiyat and Alteryx will work closely together to unleash the power of advanced analytic automation, machine learning, and data science processes that are easy to use yet robust enough to handle complex business requirements. With speed to insight essential in today’s increasingly turbulent operating environment, customers can more efficiently analyze their vast data sets and uncover in-depth insights on business-critical issues without the prerequisites of undertaking a massive investment in digital upskilling.

“Faced with making decisions against a constant backdrop of economic uncertainty, every forward-thinking company is accelerating the pace of digital transformation,” said Steve Bridge, Vice President, Partners, EMEA at Alteryx. “Partnering with Raqmiyat is the perfect way to help businesses across the UAE Region accelerate transformation efforts and enable them to become nimble and efficient in their daily decision-making through the power of accessible data-driven insights.”

-Ends-

About Raqmiyat

Raqmiyat, one of the Al Ghurair Group of Companies, established in 1983, is a leading system integrator and Digital Transformation provider in the UAE & KSA Region. Raqmiyat’s core areas of expertise include Digital Banking, AI Chatbot, Digital Workforce, Automation & Analytics, Integration & Data management, IT Technology Staffing, Microsoft Services, Business Applications & Mobility, and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure. Raqmiyat has over 450+ associates with technical and domain expertise in delivering solutions to BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Transport & Aviation verticals. Raqmiyat also offers comprehensive services through its partnership with Microsoft, OutSystems, eMudhra, Software AG, Yellow.ai, and SAS to deliver differentiated value to customers. Know more about Raqmiyat at https://raqmiyat.com/ and follow us @Raqmiyat.

For Media Contact

Raqmiyat

Marketing@raqmiyat.com