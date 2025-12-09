UAE – ELEVATE, the visionary lifestyle real estate brand, has officially shattered market records in Ras Al Khaimah. Following a spectacular launch event at Atlantis The Royal on 26th November, the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences became the emirate’s fastest-selling project, recording AED 704 million in sales within just two hours.

The overwhelming response saw more than 200 units snapped up by investors and homeowners almost immediately, validating the project’s status as the most anticipated branded residence in the Northern Emirates. Capitalizing on this extraordinary momentum, ELEVATE has announced that the final 100 units will be released soon.

The project, valued at AED 1.8 billion, is developed in partnership with Ennismore, the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company. Designed by global leaders Gensler and Bergman Design House, the development creates a new benchmark for branded beachfront living, blending bold architecture with sensory storytelling, a combination that has resonated deeply with global investors.

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder & Chairman of ELEVATE, commented on the record-breaking success, “The incredible demand we witnessed, selling over AED 700 million in just two hours, is a powerful validation of our vision for Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences. We didn’t just launch a building; we introduced a new standard of lifestyle that resonates deeply with global investors. This rapid absorption proves that Ras Al Khaimah is no longer just an emerging market; it is a prime destination for luxury real estate, and ELEVATE is proud to be leading this transformation.”

The Next Chapter of Luxury The newly released inventory will offer a mix of the project's most sought-after layouts. Buyers moving quickly on this next phase will have the opportunity to secure homes within the development’s three signature distinct tiers:

The Residences: Chic 1–3 bedroom apartments.

Chic 1–3 bedroom apartments. The Front Row Collection: Exclusive beachfront townhouses with direct beach access.

Exclusive beachfront townhouses with direct beach access. The Sky Collection: Breathtaking duplex and triplex sky villas with private pools.

Residents will enjoy proximity to the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island and access to over 60,000 sq. ft. of curated amenities, including the Mondrian Sky Club, the region’s first Fi’lia Beach, and Accor Platinum Status benefits worldwide.

With construction moving ahead and completion scheduled for Q4 2028, the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences continues to set the pace for luxury real estate in Ras Al Khaimah.

Sales Information The next 100 units will be available soon.

For sales inquiries, contact: Haider@liveelevated.com Visit: www.liveelevated.com

FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES: pr@pixl.ae

ABOUT ELEVATE

At ELEVATE, we create more than homes - we design environments that reflect an enlightened way of being. For those who understand that success is a lifestyle and seek harmony between mind, body, and soul, our spaces are designed to support intentional living and meaningful connections.

ABOUT ONE GROUP

One Group is a global real estate investment and development firm with a transaction record exceeding $2.5 billion. Its portfolio includes industry-leading subsidiaries such as One Homes, One Investments, and One Capital, with a specialization in high-value, design-forward developments in the UK and international markets.

Website: www.liveelevated.com