Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) announced the start of the second phase of its work placement programme from May to August. The economic zone is hosting students from reputable institutions including Higher Colleges of Technology Ras Al Khaimah, American University Ras Al Khaimah, University of Stirling Ras Al Khaimah, and University of Sharjah.

The students, specialising in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Finance, IT, Application Development, IT Networking, Business Solutions, and International Relations, will gain hands-on experience in various RAKEZ departments – Marketing, Finance, IT, Administration, Client Relations, Human Resources, and Strategy. Under the mentorship of industry professionals, they will receive practical insights and professional skills, preparing them to enter the workplace post their graduation.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are proud to support the next generation of professionals by providing them with valuable industry experience. We are strongly committed to fostering young talent and making them industry-ready. We believe that hands-on experience is crucial in preparing students for the competitive global market, and we look forward to seeing the innovative contributions these bright students will bring to the workforce.”

RAKEZ also celebrated the successful completion of the first phase of the work placement programme. The initial batch included students from Higher Colleges of Technology majoring in Business Solutions, Applied Media, IT Networking, and IT Application Development.

Director of Human Resources and Development at RAKEZ Aysha Sulaiman, said, “As part of our mission to foster educational growth and provide substantial practical experiences that equip the younger generation for the future workforce, we have been offering regular internship opportunities. We are thrilled to welcome these talented young minds to RAKEZ and integrate their fresh perspectives and innovative ideas into our organisation. We strive to provide them with a nurturing environment where they can enhance their knowledge and skills, preparing them for successful careers ahead.”

