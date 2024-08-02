Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) continues to drive business development and industry synergy through its dedicated series of networking events for local and global investors, highlighting its focus on fostering a collaborative business environment. Recognising the importance of collaboration in today’s rapidly evolving global marketplace, RAKEZ is at the forefront of cultivating dynamic sectors within Ras Al Khaimah. The economic zone is committed to building a resilient community that thrives on collective achievements and the shared mission of overcoming business challenges.

These gatherings offer enterprises operating across diverse sectors—including building and construction, manufacturing, cosmetics, food and beverage (F&B), automobile, and chemicals (lube)—with opportunities to connect, exchange ideas, and explore new business prospects. By regularly bringing together businesses, potential partners, vendors, and distributors, RAKEZ facilitates an environment that promotes comprehensive business solutions within the community.

In recent months, RAKEZ has united numerous startup owners, SME leaders, and industry experts from both the public and private sectors to exchange knowledge and experiences. These events foster an environment conducive to success, allowing participants to engage in meaningful dialogue and learn from peers.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Networking is essential for fostering innovation and achieving sustained growth. At RAKEZ, our meticulously planned events not only connect leaders within their respective sectors but also link them to complementary industries. This strategic networking cultivates a rich exchange of ideas and opportunities, enabling businesses to expand and prosper without looking far for solutions. Our approach is fundamental in building a robust business community and propelling economic development in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Looking forward, RAKEZ is set to organise more networking events targeting various industries, ensuring ongoing opportunities for businesses to connect and prosper. By encouraging collaboration and regular engagement, RAKEZ remains a pillar of support for its clients, helping them to flourish and achieve long-term success in their industries.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 23,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.