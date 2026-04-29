Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RAKBANK today reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the UAE’s SME sector, announcing a series of measures aimed at strengthening business resilience, maintaining credit flow and enabling growth during a period of heightened global uncertainty.

For over five decades, supporting small and medium enterprises has been at the core of RAKBANK’s strategy. Having served more than 250,000 SMEs across the UAE, the Bank continues to operate with a simple principle: if it does not help an SME grow, it does not build it. As market conditions evolve and businesses navigate shifting trade flows and cash cycles, RAKBANK is taking proactive steps to support its customers. The Bank has committed approximately AED 2 billion in additional credit limits for both existing-to-bank and new-to-bank customers, spanning secured lending, term loans, trade finance and working capital solutions.

At the same time, RAKBANK has extended targeted relief to customers facing short-term pressures. This includes deferrals granted to around 1,700 trade and working capital customers with total limits of AED 2.2 billion, as well as 2,320 retail business lending customers with outstanding balances of AED 680 million. To further strengthen access to finance, the Bank continues to leverage established credit guarantee schemes, including those in partnership with Emirates Development Bank and Dubai SME, enabling lending support for micro and small enterprises across trade, working capital and term loan facilities.

Vishal Shah, Managing Director & Head of Business Banking Group, said:

“SMEs are the backbone of the UAE economy, and our role is to stand with them, especially in uncertain times. We are keeping credit flowing, providing relief where needed and making it easier for businesses to operate and grow. In Q1 2026 alone, we onboarded over 4,100 entrepreneurs and disbursed AED 1.4 billion in loans. This is not a short-term response. It reflects who we are, a bank that stays open for business and helps our customers turn their ambitions into reality.”

Beyond financing, RAKBANK continues to invest in practical, day-to-day value for SMEs. Business customers benefit from up to 2 percent per annum interest on account balances. The bank has also waived fees on all domestic transfers and is offering cashback on foreign exchange transactions. These are complemented by digital capabilities such as QR code payments and a fully digital onboarding journey that enables even multi-partner businesses to open accounts within 48 hours. Together, these initiatives reinforce RAKBANK’s position as a long-term partner to SMEs, supporting not only access to capital but also operational efficiency and growth.

The Bank’s actions are aligned with broader national priorities, including the UAE Central Bank’s focus on financial resilience and economic continuity. As SMEs continue to play a critical role in the country’s growth, RAKBANK remains committed to supporting their ambitions with practical solutions, consistent access to finance and a relationship-led approach to banking.

We’re RAKBANK.

Banking should feel simple. Human. Helpful. So that’s the kind we build.

Since 1976, we’ve been helping people and businesses across the UAE grow with confidence, giving them the tools, the support, and the trust to make things happen. We started as a community bank and grew into one of the country’s most dynamic financial institutions. What’s never changed is our belief that banking should work for people, not the other way around.

Today, we’re leading a new chapter, one that combines smart digital innovation with genuine human connection. We call it digital with a human touch.

We serve customers across every segment through our Personal Banking Group (PBG), Business Banking Group (BBG), and Wholesale Banking Group (WBG). As the UAE’s go-to SME bank, we’re helping thousands of businesses grow and thrive with seamless, digital-first banking.

Our group also includes Skiply, the region’s leading school payments app; Protego, our next-generation insurance aggregator; and RAK Insurance, one of the UAE’s most trusted insurers, together creating an ecosystem that makes life simpler and safer for our customers.

From empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs to launching the UAE’s first crypto brokerage for retail customers and our own AI-powered digital assistant, we’re shaping the future of banking while keeping the heart of it the same: people.

RAKBANK — Digital with a human touch.

For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae.

Alternatively, you can connect with us on our social media platforms:

X.com/rakbanklive

Instagram.com/rakbank

tiktok.com/@rakbank

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rakbank

For more information, please contact:

Suzana Saoud

Associate Account Director

Gambit Communications

+97156 7155 470

Suzana@gambit.ae