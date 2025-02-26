• The launch is part of RAK Properties’ AED 5 billion GDV pipeline

• Follows the sell out of Mirasol and Four Seasons partnership

• RAK Properties CEO, Sameh Muhtadi, “We are proud of the momentum we are building in 2025 and are focused on delivering exceptional communities”



Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, announces the launch of SKAI, a new waterfront residential development located on Raha Island, Mina, RAK Properties’ flagship island destination set along the pristine coastline of Ras Al Khaimah.



SKAI is already generating significant demand, following the sell out of Mirasol, as purchasers respond positively to RAK Properties’ vision for modern island living at Mina. Set within the Harbour District, SKAI offers a distinctive and modern waterfront living experience at Mina. SKAI will feature 272 apartments and penthouses ranging from 33 sqm to 265 sqm and spread across two striking towers – one containing 19 residential floors and the other containing five. These towers are connected by an integrated podium featuring the signature SKAI Club.



SKAI Club offers all residents a thoughtfully designed space that supports and encourages an active and wellness-based lifestyle and features a fully equipped clubhouse, a swimming pool with a spacious pool deck, and padel courts for sports enthusiasts. Additionally, a state-of-the-art gym and wellness facilities will be available, to support a balanced, healthy and active lifestyle.



Strategically located in the heart of Raha Island within Mina, SKAI offers residents a prime location within one of Ras Al Khaimah's most exciting new districts. Raha Island is the location for the recently announced, upcoming Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah which will play a key role in shaping the area, reinforcing Mina’s status as a leading destination for luxury living.



Within the vibrant Harbour District, residents will enjoy easy access to a lively boulevard, a marina, restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and expansive public spaces.



Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: “We are delighted to unveil SKAI, a development that reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional and sustainable communities. As a master developer of communities, we want to create experiences and enrich peoples’ lives. SKAI is the embodiment of that – combining modern design, functionality, and an integrated lifestyle.



“As we continue to shape the future of Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate sector, we’re proud to see this strong momentum building in 2025. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional developments that meet the evolving needs of today’s residents, offering connectivity, convenience, and a true sense of community.”



SKAI is the second residential project launched by RAK Properties in 2025, following the introduction of Mirasol in January, and is a key part of the company’s ambitious development pipeline of AED 5 billion.

RAK Properties is inviting expressions of interest effective immediately, with sales commencing from 11th March. Prices start from AED 762,000 with a limited time 30/70 payment plan for the launch period.



About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specialising in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.



RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.



Awards and recognitions

• Awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.

• Bay Views Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

• Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Used Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.

