Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, the UAE’s leading property development and tourism infrastructure companies, held a groundbreaking ceremony on 6th of July for Gateway Residences II, RAK Properties’ latest waterfront addition to Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Al Tair, RAK Properties’ Acting CEO, alongside senior staff and notable members.

Mohammed Al Tair, speaking on the new project, said, “I am pleased to announce the initiation of Gateway Residence II. After the substantial success of Gateway Residence I, it was only natural that we continue developing on the iconic Hayat Island, to allow families and investors to indulge in the luxurious lifestyle that our projects offer.”

Gateway Residence II, situated on Hayat Island within the Mina Al Arab community in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, boasts upscale one and two bedroom modern apartments surrounded by breathtaking views of the natural environment. The low-rise residential complexes, which were designed to compliment the natural layout and elements of the surrounding environment, is in close proximity to Anantara Hotel & Resort, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, and numerous retail and fine dining options.