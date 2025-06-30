Don’t Ignore the Signs — Pulmonary Embolism Case Reinforces Importance of Pre-Travel Medical Advice

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: As international travel picks up during the summer holidays, RAK Hospital is urging travelers — particularly those with underlying health conditions — to consult their physicians before long flights. The advisory follows a recent emergency case where a male patient developed a pulmonary embolism (PE) — a potentially life-threatening blood clot in the lungs — days after returning from an 8-hour flight from the UK.

The patient arrived at RAK Hospital’s Emergency Department with persistent right-sided chest pain that had lasted three days. A CT pulmonary angiography confirmed acute pulmonary embolism, and the patient was admitted to the ICU for monitoring and treatment with anticoagulants. Fortunately, he was in stable condition and recovered well, but the case serves as a serious reminder of the health risks associated with prolonged immobility during air travel.

“Pulmonary embolism often begins as a blood clot in the leg — a condition known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) — which can travel to the lungs and block blood flow,” explained Dr. Suha Alsheikh Suleman, Specialist Pulmonologist at RAK Hospital. “Long-haul flights, where passengers remain seated for extended periods with limited movement, significantly increase this risk — especially in individuals who are obese, pregnant, have heart or lung conditions, clotting disorders, or a prior history of thrombosis.”

Travelers are strongly advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as chest pain or tightness, shortness of breath, coughing (sometimes with blood), rapid heartbeat or palpitations, pain, redness or swelling in one leg, or lightheadedness and fainting after a flight. These could be warning signs of pulmonary embolism (PE) — a serious condition that occurs when a blood clot travels to the lungs, blocking blood flow and potentially leading to severe complications or even death if left untreated.

“If ignored, pulmonary embolism can result in lung damage, heart strain, or even sudden death. Recognizing symptoms early and acting quickly can be lifesaving,” added Dr. Suha.

How to Stay Safe While Flying:

RAK Hospital emphasizes that high-risk individuals should take the following precautions, especially before long-haul travel:

Consult your physician before travel : Consult a physician for a “fit-to-fly” clearance especially if you have chronic respiratory, heart conditions, or a history of PE or DVT

: Consult a physician for a “fit-to-fly” clearance especially if you have chronic respiratory, heart conditions, or a history of PE or DVT Move frequently : Walk or stretch your legs every 1–2 hours during flights

: Walk or stretch your legs every 1–2 hours during flights Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol, caffeine, and smoking

: Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol, caffeine, and smoking Wear compression stockings : Particularly for individuals with obesity, cancer, pregnancy, or history of clots

: Particularly for individuals with obesity, cancer, pregnancy, or history of clots Avoid sudden temperature shifts: Travelers moving between extreme heat and cold (or vice versa) are at a higher risk of dehydration and increased blood viscosity, which can elevate the chances of developing DVT and pulmonary embolism. They are advised to stay well-hydrated and avoid prolonged sitting.

“We advise all patients with known risk factors to have a proper medical consultation before travel. A simple check-up can prevent serious in-flight or post-flight complications,” said Dr. Suha. “In cases like this, the goal of treatment is to prevent the enlargement of the existing clot and to stop the formation of new clots.”

The patient has since been discharged in stable condition and prescribed blood-thinning medication for the next three months.

RAK Hospital remains committed to preventive healthcare and urges all travelers to prioritize their health as part of their summer travel plans, especially when flying long distances.

For more information or to book a pre-travel consultation, visit www.rakhospital.com